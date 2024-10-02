Houston theaters get us in the mood for a month of scary fun as they give us monster plants, pirates, vampires, criminal masterminds, one nun directed class on ghosts, and a drunk Dracula. But for those not celebrating this most spooky time of the year, there’s still glorious opera, moving and provocative drama, plus a world premiere play from the Alley.
Peter Pan presented by Broadway at the Hobby Center (October 1-6)
The Broadway season opens with the first of several revivals. While the high-flying, pirate-fighting Peter Pan may refuse to grow up, this new adaption makes some changes to Neverland. With a new book from acclaimed playwright Larissa FastHorse, new direction from Emmy Award winner Lonny Price, and fresh choreography from Lorin Latarro, the story brings Peter Pan into the 21st century. Don’t worry, the show still features the classic songs from the original musical, including "I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up,” and “Neverland.”
Drunk Dracula presented by the Drunk Shakespeare Society (October 2-November 3)
It wouldn’t be Halloween without both horror and a good party, so the inebriated actors and creators who brought a drunk Shakespearean Scottish king (a.k.a MacBeth) to Houston now open a coffin full of a sloshed vampires for the season. Each performance follows the same premise as Drunk Shakespeare, as one of the actors in the ensemble consumes five shots of whiskey to start the show, and then leads the rest of the cast on a boozy, pop culture-infused retelling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. While the sober cast attempts to remain on script, the show varies based on the actor’s level of intoxication.
Rachmaninoff and the Tsar presented by Stages (October 10-20)
Stages gets into the presenting business by hosting the Houston stop on the world premiere tour of this new musical about classical composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s meeting with Russia last tsar, Nicholas II, and the tsar’s daughter, Grand Duchess Anastasia. The show’s creator, award winning playwright, actor, and pianist, Hershey Felder, plays Rachmaninoff with British-Italian artist Jonathan Silvestri in the role of Tsar Nicholas II. Billed as an exploration of Rachmaninoff’s life that illuminates how his sense of home and family influenced his art, the show weaves history and music together.
Dracula from Classical Theatre (October 10-26)
For the 100th anniversary of the first authorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, Classical will go back to basics with an entirely sober version of Dracula based on a new, original script from long-time company collaborator Chris Iannacone. In a statement about this adaptation, Iannacone says he wanted to “peel” away the century of modern interpretations and film imagery layered onto the story to get back to the characters and narrative of Stoker’s original novel. “Our goal is to approach this story without the baggage of those interpretations, as if it was a newly-discovered text, and in doing so, bring a freshness and vibrancy to this classic tale of horror,” Iannocone said.
Assassins from Garden Theatre (October 11-27)
Stephen Sondheim fans should head to the MATCH this month, because this multiple Tony winning and still-controversial musical is rarely produced in Houston. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, the show chronicles the lives and motives of nine people who assassinated or attempted to assassinate a President of the United States. Set in a kind of netherworld carnival, a group of assassins and would-be assassins gather from different historical periods to interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.
The Janeiad at Alley Theatre (October 11-November 3)
While this is a world premiere new play by acclaimed playwright Anna Ziegler, Houston theater lovers who attended the free Alley All New festival saw a workshop production last year. The work has already won the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and been chosen as a Fall Must-See pick by the New York Times, so our anticipation is high.
In The Odyssey, Penelope’s long wait is eventually rewarded when Odysseus returns to Ithaca 20 years after leaving to fight the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane in Brooklyn, 20 years after her husband left for work one fateful September morning? The play depicts human longing, hope, and the myths we tell ourselves in order to get through the day.
Race from Dirt Dogs Theatre (October 18-November 2)
In this play, the always provocative David Mamet examines the legal system with a focus on race, gender, power, and privilege in the courtroom. When a wealthy white businessman is accused of the sexual assault of a black woman with whom he has had prior relations, he employs a multicultural law firm to defend him. As the legal team examines the case, the evidence raises questions about race in America. Dirt Dog artistic director Malinda L. Beckham helms this drama with a stellar local cast.
Il Trovatore from Houston Grand Opera (October 18-November 3)
The eyes of the opera world once again turn to Houston as HGO debuts a brand new production of Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic masterpiece. This new production from leading director Stephen Wadsworth sets the story in modern Spain, where old and new worlds coexist. The opera centers around the character of Azucena, whose mother was accused of witchcraft and burnt at the stake. Now Azucena is out for vengeance while her son, the revolutionary troubadour Manrico, is locked in a political and romantic rivalry with the royalist Count di Luna over the beautiful Leonora.
This HGO production brings the tragedy into a contemporary landscape where ancient cathedrals rise above freshly painted street art, offering a stunning new vision of one of Verdi’s most popular operas. Be on the lookout for a mural by a local Houston graffiti artist that will be integrated into the set.
The Year of Magical Thinking at Main Street Theater (October 19-November 17)
Pioneering journalist and essayist Joan Didion adapted this play from her National Book Award winning memoir which chronicled the sudden death of her husband and her daughter’s mysterious illness in the same time period. The one woman show filled with the full spectrum of human emotions — including love, loss, grief, and hope — has become a favorite for audiences and a coveted role for powerhouse actresses including film stars like Vanessa Redgrave. Houston fave Pamela Vogel takes on the role as Joan Didion.
Little Shop of Horrors from Theatre Under the Stars (October 22-November 2)
After giving us the magnificently macabre Sweeney Todd last October, TUTS keeps the horrific (in a good way) spirit for spooky season 2024 with this musical romance about a boy, a girl, and a giant human-eating plant. Complicating this simple love story are a sadistic dentist, a difficult flower shop boss and a narrating 60s-style girl group with definite opinions on the proceedings. Filled with songs you want to bop to like “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Dentist” and the title “Little Shop of Horrors,” the plant apocalypse puts fun in bloom.
Cinderella from Houston Grand Opera (October 25-November 9)
For its second production of the month, HGO brings back a fairytale favorite, director's Joan Font family-friendly production of the beloved Gioachino Rossini comedy. In this version of the tale, Angelina (Cinderella) must serve her wicked stepfather, Don Magnifico. In place of a magical fairy godmother, a philosopher, who serves as a tutor to the prince, steps in to guide Angelina. And, the lost slipper becomes two matching bracelets. With lots of mistaken identify and the perfect happy ending, the opera should delight audiences of all ages. World-famous mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard takes the role of Angelina and baritone Alessandro Corbelli, a revered Rossini specialist, plays Don Magnifico.
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B at Stages (October 25-November 17)
Kate Hamill’s theatrical reimagining of classic books like Austen’s Sense and Sensibility have become favorites of Houston audiences these last few years. Now Stages gets in on the Hamill fun with this contemporary take on the world’s most famous detective. With Hamill hijinks along the way, Sherlock Holmes becomes steampunk hipster Shirley Holmes and Dr. John Watson becomes burned-out doctor Jane Watson, Shirley’s new roommate. Don’t worry there’s still lots of crimes to solve in their post-Covid-era London with 21st century versions of Mrs. Hudson, Irene Adler, Inspector Lestrade, and a mysterious super criminal making mischief for them all.
Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales at Stages (October 29-November 8)
Stages continues its 24-25 season of Sister visits as Denise Fennell-Pasqualone once again gets us into the habit of learning our catechism. Amid all the laughs, these always interactive shows teach some real Catholic history, and for spooky season Sister will give believers and nonbelievers alike the church’s take on all the familiar Halloween tales of ghosts and goblins. Full of Sister’s signature class participation, theater-goers will get hands-on experience in how to build a Catholic-appropriate Halloween costume. Spoiler alert: there’s still no gum allowed when class is in session.