Around this time last year, A.D. Players was getting used to its new, beautiful home in The George Theater. Now, the theater company is once again adjusting to a new space: the parking lot, which has been transformed into a safely distanced music venue.

"With ongoing concerns about growing COVID-19 numbers and the need for safety, we decided rather than canceling everything, we would move our holiday programming outside," says artistic director Kevin Dean. "We have been continually pursuing the highest level of safety in everything we have done this fall, and want to provide people an opportunity to safely experience some much needed holiday cheer.

"We have built an outdoor stage and divided the lot into safely distanced boxes six feet apart that will each be able to accommodate groupings of two to four people, depending on what is desired," he says. "People can purchase a VIP package that includes folding chairs and a cocktail table or simply reserve an empty box in which to set up their favorite lawn or camping chair from home."

The first production to grace the new outdoor space is Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter, running December 10-23.

Sponsored in part by CultureMap and in partnership with Artists Lounge Live, the open-air concert includes timeless treasures and holiday hits from the legendary Carpenter, including "Merry Christmas Darling," "Close To You," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song."

Award-winning actress Heidi Kettenring embodies the legendary singer, backed up by her exceptional band. Ketternring has previously starred in Wicked at Broadway in Chicago and as Belle in the national tour of Beauty and the Beast.

To add to the festivities, A.D. Players is inviting local artisans and food trucks to join in on the fun. Choose from a selection of warm beverages for sale or bring your own festive libations and snacks to enjoy during the show.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday performances the week of Christmas are at 7:30 pm. Virtual streaming tickets will also be available. Purchase tickets on the website or call the box office at 713-526-2721.

---

A.D. Players is committed to making this a safe way to celebrate the holidays for everyone, and that means face coverings will be required, but only when people are outside of their reserved seating zone.