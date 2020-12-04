Houston's Alley Theatre cancels all in-person shows and pivots to digital season

This has been a dramatic year for Houston’s stage organizations, especially for the beloved Alley Theatre. In May, the troupe was forced to cut its annual operating budget of $20 million by 35 percent to $13 million and shorten its 2020-2021 season.

Then, in August, the theater group updated its 2020-2021 season yet again. And in October, the Alley announced a fully digital rendition of its beloved annual holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, in effort to cope with COVID.

Alas, 2020 has again struck, and with that, the Alley Theatre has now announced the cancellation of all in-person performances of the 2020-21 season. The following shows are affected by the cancellation, per a press release:

Born with Teeth by Liz Duffy Adams (January 22 – February 14, 2021)

Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett (March 5 – 28, 2021)

Dead Man’s Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl (April 16 – May 9, 2021)

Sweat by Lynn Nottage (May 28 – June 20, 2021)

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest by Vichet Chum (July 9 – August 1, 2021)

The cancellations are in response to health and safety concerns in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company says in a release that it “remains committed to producing the canceled works in future seasons.”

Fans can can look to an all-new digital 2020-21 season that will be available for free to all who register for tickets online at alleytheatre.org. Registration opens December 21.

Digital programming is a part of the Theatre’s Alley@Home content and will be centered around the Alley’s Resident Acting Company.

“Like so many of you, I too am disappointed to have to cancel our on-stage season,” said artistic director, Rob Melrose, in a statement. “I can’t wait to gather in the Hubbard and the Neuhaus to experience live theatre with you again. At the same time, I am delighted about all the work we are creating on Alley@Home and I am excited to share a robust digital season of new plays and classics featuring the Alley's Resident Acting Company.”

Here is the updated 2020-2021 all-digital season, per the Alley.