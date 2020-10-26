Cherished local theater gifts Houston with digital performance of a holiday classic

The pandemic has caused the cancellation of a beloved Houston holiday tradition — but there’s a twist of good news to this tale. The Alley Theatre announced on October 26 that it has canceled the in-person run of A Christmas Carol, originally slated to run from November 20-December 27.

But the Alley is no Ebeneezer Scrooge, so as a holiday gift, the theater company is presenting a digital production of Charles Dickens’ classic, which will be viewable online from December 4 to December 27. Patrons simply need to pre-register on the Alley Theatre’s website starting October 28.

The digital production of A Christmas Carol will feature the Alley’s Resident Acting Company and additional Houston-area actors. Each actor will be filmed in their respective homes for the play. Closed captioning in Spanish and Vietnamese will be available for viewers, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the Alley is offering up more holiday fun in November. The company will host its annual Deck the Trees event at the George R. Brown Convention Center provided courtesy of Houston First Corporation, as an alternate viewing location this season. The ornate and decorated trees will be on display in the central windows of the George R. Brown Convention Center, allowing for outside, social distancing viewing. Trees will be on display from November 20 through January 3, 2021, per the theater. One standout will be local designer Taylor DeMartino’s Frozen-inspired creation.

The Alley will also host a private lighting ceremony at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 20. The Alley notes that Mayor Sylvester Turner will flip the official switch to light the Christmas trees and mark the start of the holiday season.

“All of us at the Alley are longing to gather with you again in the theatre, especially during the holidays when togetherness and the family tradition of hearing Dickens’ story of A Christmas Carol is such an important part of how we celebrate,” said artistic director Rob Melrose, in a statement.