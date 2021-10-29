Black Panther leaps into Houston in new striking symphony concert

Few pop culture phenoms have garnered the kind of global buzz and following as Black Panther. And why not? The 2018 film is a masterful venue for one of our generation’s most gifted actors, the dearly departed Chadwick Boseman.

And of course, there’s the game-changing racial component, one rarely seen (if ever) in a blockbuster action romp. “The plight of Africans, African-Americans, and people of color around the world is at the heart of the plot,” CultureMap’s Alex Bentley noted in his 2018 review. “To not only acknowledge racial inequities but to make them the driving force sets Black Panther apart from other superhero films in an astonishing way.”

Black Panther won three Oscars (it was nominated for seven); it won some 90 awards with 226 award nominations.

Now, Houstonians can relieve the epic ascension of Boseman’s led character T’Challa to his rightful throne and battling his nemesis Killmonger in Houston Symphony’s soaring Black Panther in Concert. The event runs April 2 and 3, 2022 in Jones Hall and features a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film.

Symphony stars will interpret Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score in what’s sure to be a stirring, live rendition. Apropos, the symphony’s principal POPS conductor Steven Reineke will take the baton as maestro.

Showtimes run at Jones Hall on April 2, 2022 at 7:30 pm and April 3, 2022 at 2:30 pm. Tickets and more information can be found online, or at 713-224-7575.