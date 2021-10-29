Houston's hottest local art show returns with A-list events, craft brew nights, top shopping, and more

Houston's annual art show that raises funds for community revitalization efforts Art on the Avenue, is back.

Boasting some 500 works by more than 250 local artists, it's the largest event of its kind. The works will be on display at Winter Street Studios. Savvy collectors, art lovers, and shoppers looking for something unique can purchase pieces knowing they are supporting a great cause.

The event kickoff is Thursday, November 4 from 6 to 9 pm. Look for an auction and dinner on Friday, November 5 from 6 to 9 pm, and open exhibition and shopping on Saturday, November 6 from 10 am to 6 pm.

In addition to unique artworks, guests can expect to sip craft brews, check out art-inspired culinary treats, and enjoy live music.

A-list art, bold brews, choice eats

This year's Art on the Avenue assumes a hybrid format, following last year's all-virtual affair in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means art buyers can make bids online or in person during the show's open exhibition hours.

The Thursday preview party is an exclusive first-look opportunity to see the works for sale. And those who opt for the Friday night experience can grab tickets to Brews on the Avenue, where they'll sample libations from some of Houston's best craft breweries, such as Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Total Anomaly Brewing Company, and Local Group Brewing Company.

The event promises to be an exciting celebration of Bayou City creativity.

Top talent

Julie Dokell and John Cogan are this year's honorary chairs, and the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston's Steven Matijcio is the event's guest juror and main gallery curator.

Art on the Avenue gives event-goers the chance not only to bring home one-of-a-kind creations to adorn their homes, it's also a chance for them to contribute to their communities. The Avenue is an area nonprofit that works to strengthen the lives of working families, through community development, access to affordable housing, and offering support services such as after-school care and financial literacy classes.

Tickets to the weekend's events can be purchased online. Tickets to the Thursday evening preview party are $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Tickets to the Friday auction are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Admission to Saturday's exhibition is free.