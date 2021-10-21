Broadway behemoth Hamilton announces highly anticipated Houston show tickets on sale

In May 2020, local fans of the Broadway juggernaut Hamilton learned that the highly anticipated return of the show to Houston was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now, the hottest production to hit the stage in decades returns to Houston for performances February 22-March 20, 2022 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, producers announced.

Tickets for the Houston show go on sale at 10 am Thursday, October 28 and can be purchased online.

Prices will range from $49 to $179, with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances, per a press release. A lottery for 40 seats priced at a reasonable $10 will be also available for all performances.

Fans looking to skip the rush are encouraged to sign up for access before tickets become available to the general public. Those interested should sign up for the Broadway at the Hobby Center eClub by midnight on Friday, October 22 here.

Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller notes in a statement that the safest purchase option is through the official sites. “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can,” he says in a statement. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Houston engagement should be made through BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com or TheHobbyCenter.org.”

As Broadway fans know, Hamilton last hit the Broadway in Houston stage in April 2018. As CultureMap previously reported, the musical based on the life story of the first U.S Treasury Secretary, the face on the ten-dollar bill, and sometimes forgotten founding father —Alexander Hamilton — deserves its multitude of Tony Awards.

Tens of thousands of fans have jam-packed New York City’s Broadway and local theaters to catch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece, which centers on Hamilton and his colorful foil, Aaron Burr — and indeed, the story of a burgeoning America.

The musical has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.