Texas media star's charming children's book debuts at No. 1 on Amazon

Summer Nilsson
Summer Nilsson, a Texas media star, has turned her passion to kids and animals. Photo courtesy of Summer Nilsson/Loodor Press
In the Land of Pines is a chamring tale centering on Grey the kitten. Photo courtesy of Summer Nilsson/Loodor Press
Pines features an adorbale animal cast.  Photo courtesy of Summer Nilsson/Loodor Press
Kids today are facing unprecedented challenges — especially with social media, subsequent cyberbullying, and issues of identity.

Seeing this, Texas entrepreneur, big-time media veteran, and family-designated cool aunt Summer Nilsson has spun an affirmation and courage in the guise of a delightful children's/tween tale, The Land of the Pines. Audiences have taken note and Pines is blooming: it’s currently Amazon’s No. 1 new release for Children’s Intermediate Readers.

Nilsson, a media and Dallas star in her own right, will be reading the book on Monday, September 13 with Blue Willow Bookshop. The event is free; registration and more information can be found here.

Pines is the debut novel of Nilsson’s Loodor Tales series; a second book is already in the works. Her passion also extends to animals: portions of the sale of Pines will go to Nilsson’s Open A Dor Foundation to support the Operation Kindness Medical Fund, which provides surgeries, treatment for broken limbs, dental issues, and other medical care to animals.

About the book: Set in Texas, The Land of the Pines centers on main character Grey the kitten, who finds herself on a journey to discover “hoo” she is and how she can help others — while sometimes riding in a cup atop a deer. The book boasts cool, cinematic-styled imagery and could almost be described as a modern twist on Charlotte’s Web – as it focuses on barn-based animal characters and even casts an intriguing spider.

While Pines is kid-focused, parents can expect some LOL moments too, the author promises. The 20-year veteran of publishing (People, House Beautiful, Who What Wear, Food Network Magazine) says the book is less of a pivot and more of a passion play.

“As an aunt to two 13-year-old nieces and a 16-year-old nephew, I saw a market need for content that could engage younger generations with a message of self-worth and empathy,” Nilsson tells CultureMap. “Creating the Loodor Tales, starting with The Land of the Pines, was less of a pivot and more of a case study in what happens when you allow the universe to guide you in finding purpose.”

Charming and potentially movie-worthy, Pines promises a fun journey with an insider’s view of the Lone Star State. “I’m a fourth-generation Texan from the piney woods of Daingerfield, Texas,” Nilsson notes.

“My family was instrumental in developing the Daingerfield State Park and Lone Star Steel. I’ve always felt a deep-seeded connection to my small-town roots, as well as the trees and animals of the area. In writing The Land of the Pines, I honored my heritage and the community that have always stood tall…especially among the whispers of the pines.”

