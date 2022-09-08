Houston Symphony soars into new season with spectacular 'cirque' starring high-flying performers

Houstonians who can’t get enough of high-flying aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, balancers, and jugglers — all of whom are accompanied by soaring symphonic sounds — are in luck this weekend.

The Houston Symphony opens the always-popular 2022-23 Bank of America POPS Series with Cirque de la Symphonie, which stars the aforementioned performers in a dazzling display of circus-style visuals paired with some of the symphony’s most recognizable works led by conductor Steven Reineke.

Performances run Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11 with various showtimes; tickets are available online.

Along with the dizzying spectacle, the performances feature beloved symphony pieces ranging from “Can-Can” and “Bolero,” to music from Carmen, Swan Lake and many more fan favorites.

Things kick off in the lobby of Jones Hall, where concert-goers can enjoy a cirque-themed cocktail of champagne and cotton candy and an IG-story-worthy professional juggler performing memorable moves.

Founded by William H. Allen in the 1990s in conjunction with former Houston Symphony POPS Conductor Michael Krajewski, Cirque de la Symphonie is made up of world record holders, international competition gold-medal winners, Olympians, and top talent.

Since its first major Houston Symphony show at Jones Hall in 2006, the troupe has collaborated with more than 100 orchestras worldwide, spanning shows in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and all over the United States.

Cirque de la Symphonie runs Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11 (various showtimes) at Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. For tickets, schedule, and more information, visit the Houston Symphony online.