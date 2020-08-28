Children's Museum of Houston unveils clever new digital learning experience

As more Houston parents opt for online classes when kids return to school, a beloved local museum is offering up a clever learning assist. In September, Children’s Museum Houston will launch “All-Time Access,” an online initiative to enhance distance learning and open the museum to families all over the world from an all-time digital experience.

The museum’s “All-Time Access” makes content and resources available wherever children learn: at school, at home, or at play, according to a press release. The online programming utilizes the defining elements of Children’s Museum Houston, allowing kids to engage in fun projects, discover a love of exploration, launch a passion for pursuing their own interests, and connect in ways that apply and expand to what they are learning at school this fall.

Programs will be led by the museum educators and delivered through a variety of technology platforms. Students can submit video questions, showcase outcomes, observe through apps, chat live with experts, and share tons of “wait for it” moments on their phone, computer or tablet, per a release.

The online options for kids include:

Choose Your Own Path 3-D Museum Field Trips with educators.

MyPROJECTS Live Online Courses guided by educators so students can explore more TinkerCAD 3-D designs, chemistry, art, citizen science and more.

An enhanced “More CMH” Museum App that delivers on educational experiences and builds on an online community allowing kids to friend others.

Chats with experts during the GEEK Hour Live.

An all-new Mr. O Series on Invention.

Thematic virtual learning Daily Broadcast on our social media channels.

Pop-Up Multi-Day Virtual Epic Adventure Camps accompanied by a kit of materials available for purchase.

Live performances.

Downloadable activities to support learning at home.

Online shopping for products that enhance at-home learning at Fiddle Sticks Toys online.

Parents can find more information online, or follow the museum on Facebook.