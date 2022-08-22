One of the best deals in arts and entertainment is here: Houston Theater Week, put on by Houston First Corp. and the Houston Theater District.

During August 22-29, 2022, patrons can buy one, get one free for tickets to more than 90 unforgettable plays, musicals, concerts, and dance performances.

Even better, the line-up includes performances and shows opening this month, all the way into July 2023. Buy tickets now that are essentially half-price for you and a friend, and give yourself something to look forward to in the future.

Participating theaters include Theatre Under the Stars, Alley Theatre, Ars Lyrica, Main Street Theater, 4th Wall Theatre Company, ROCO, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble, and Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.

Such organizations as Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Performing Arts Houston, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Wortham Theater Center, Da Camera, and Houston Grand Opera are also included.

You can see a complete list of available shows here.

From now through August 29, go online and use offer code HTXARTS to get BOGO-free tickets to an amazing roster of performances.