Hilarious Houston lawyers summon audiences to musical comedy romp for a good cause

Call it an adjournment, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: After a two year break — due to a certain global pandemic — a beloved annual musical performance starring some talented Houston attorneys returns to downtown’s glitzy venue.

Night Court, a fun, cleverly written musical that plays to legal themes (and is chock full of puns) and stars solely local lawyers, is back at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. This new version, entitled Justice by the Dozen, celebrates more than 30 years of the institution and runs Wednesday, August 17 through Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm each night.

Tickets, proceeds of which goes to several charitable organizations, start at $31.05 and are available online.

So why call it Justice by the Dozen? “This performance is about jury duty, hence, dozen,” Tara Taheri, a longtime Night Court star and Houston-area attorney, tells CultureMap. “It’s our 30-year anniversary that was pushed from 2020. I’m sure audience members will be ecstatic to see the show in person. They’ll love the theme, since it’s so relatable.”

If this group can make something as soul-sucking as jury duty fun, audiences are no doubt in for a treat. Justice by the Dozen will call back to favorite past Night Court musical numbers, such as “Metro Train to Downtown” from 2004’s Law in Black and White; “Thriller from 2007’s Draculaw; and “Cell Block Tango” from 2008’s Law of the Sea— among other surprise tunes.

“There are some great skits and incredible dance and singing numbers, which include hits such as “Time Warp,” “Thriller,” songs from Madonna, and many more,” Taheri adds.

Aside from watching local legal scions exhibit their flair for the dramatic, the show offers a chance to support myriad legal-centered charities, including Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Beacon Law, Houston Area Women's Center Children's Court Services Program, Lone Star Legal Aid Military Veterans Unit, South Texas College of Law Houston Legal Clinics, Child Advocates, and Houston Volunteer Lawyers.

To date, Night Court has raised a whopping $1.4 million to these causes (that’s a lot of billable hours, indeed).

Last year, the legal performers pivoted to an online show, appropriately dubbed Virtually Legal. “We’re really excited to be back on stage working together as a family to help others,” says Taheri.

For those in the audience who too may be attorneys, the show is truly worth the time spent: Night Court is approved for two hours of CLE Ethics credits.

-----

Night Court: Justice by the Dozen runs at 7:30 pm Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August 20 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. For tickets and more information, visit the official show site.