Here's how Houston artists can score a commission of up to $5,000

Houston’s art scene has taken a massive hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but one local organization is stepping up to assist artists during this global challenge.

Society for the Performing Arts announced a new commissioning project for Houston artists, dubbed the SPA Houston Artist Commissioning Project (HACP). Its goal is to promote and sustain Houston’s working artists and artist communities by supporting the creation of new works across all performing arts disciplines, according to a press release.

The project will unfold through two phases: an initial period of virtual commissions, followed by larger-scale live performance commissions presented in Jones Hall for the Performing Arts. Commissions range from $800 to $5000.

The idea, according to SPA, is to give Houston’s performing artists an opportunity, and funding, to move their creativity forward. “Artists are essential to social, cultural, and economic growth,” says Meg Booth, SPA’s CEO, in a statement.

“Although the pandemic has decimated artists' livelihoods, creativity is sustainable and will thrive if supported. Our goal is to support local artists, fuel the creative pipeline and create opportunity for local performing artists to be presented in Houston’s Theater District.”

Black artists, Indigenous artists, artists of color, artists in the LGBTQ+ community, artists with disabilities, and woman artists are encouraged to participate in the project. “To that end, we strongly encourage applications from artists with these identities or members of other marginalized communities,” SPA said in a statement.

Applications for the live performance awards are due December 18; winners will be announced January 29, 2021. Those awardees will have through Summer 2021 for creative development, according to SPA.

Applications are available at spahouston.org/hacp or by emailing commissions@spahouston.org.