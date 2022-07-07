Clever new interactive art exhibit helps Houstonians sit and reflect

The downside of endless social media chatter and often-discouraging news is a void of self-discovery and thought-provoking realizations. The result: many are searching for calm and quiet to let true authenticity and creativity emerge.

Answering that call for a pause, the Barbara Davis Gallery offers up “The Journey of the Chair.” This new, solo exhibition showcases Andrea Bianconi’s limited-edition Biga armchair, which actually has a name: Sit Down To Have an Idea. More than a piece of furniture, the piece reimagines the customary concept of a chair into a space fueled by imagination and innovation.

On display from July 8 to August 27, Sit Down To Have an Idea is described by Bianconi as “the intersection of design and the human experience of thinkers.” He says that his Biga chair, produced by the widely acclaimed Italian designer Luxy, acts as a metaphor for where ideas begin, and thoughts transpire through its incorporation of functionality, contemporary aesthetic, and creativity.

The chair is reminiscent of a chariot; it boasts wheels that help (and possibly, sitters) move easily through spaces.

Those who sit, lounge, daydream, or rest on the chair embrace the unordinary, can “rethink creativity, and ultimately unfold discoveries,” the artist hopes.

“My goal was to reinterpret the role of the chair,” Bianconi noted in an artist statement, “and to give it a specific function: the task of stimulating creativity. In a moment of closure, thought and creativity were the greatest form of freedom I had at my disposal.”

-----

“The Journey of the Chair” runs July 8 through August 27 at Barbara Davis Gallery, 4411 Montrose Blvd. Unit 600. For more information, visit Barbara Davis Gallery online.