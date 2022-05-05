Houston Grand Opera stages outdoor performance of Shakespearean classic

Typically, opera fans have to pack the Wortham Theater Center to enjoy a show. But now, Houston Grand Opera is showcasing a timeless classic in the great outdoors.

HGO will present Gounod’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, at Miller Outdoor Theatre (6000 Hermann Park Dr.) at 8 pm Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

These free performances mark a new production led by HGO Studio artists, with tenor Ricardo Garcia as Romeo and soprano Elena Villalón as Juliet. Grammy Award-winning baritone Donnie Ray Albert, an HGO favorite, will star as Lord Capulet. HGO’s resident conductor Benjamin Manis will conduct.

Fans can expect an opulent score, with soaring duets for the star-crossed lovers, choral harmonies, and new sets and costumes, per a press release.

Romeo and Juliet will two hours and 43 minutes including one intermission. The performance will be sung in French with projected English translations.

As always, tickets for covered seating at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free, and are available at 10 am the day prior to each performance at the Miller website or box office. Seating on the hill is also free and open to the public.

For more information on tickets and seating, visit www.milleroutdoortheatre.com.