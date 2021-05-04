Houston's cherished Alley Theatre unveils triumphant 75th anniversary season

What a pandemic it’s been for the cherished Alley Theatre. In May 2020, the longstanding theatrical company was forced to slash its budget and shorten its season. Then, in December 2020, the organization canceled all in-person performances and pivoted to virtual offerings.

But now, the Alley has unveiled triumphant news. To celebrate its 75 anniversary — quite a feat for any arts troupe — the Alley is unveiling a new season starting October 1, 2021.

This 75th Anniversary Season return to live performances includes three world premiere plays and one world premiere musical, according to the Alley.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back into the Theatre with this fabulous lineup including a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, a world-premiere musical, and three world premiere plays,” said artistic director Rob Melrose in a release.

“Our 75th Season boasts the most world premieres of any of our 74 previous seasons! When founder Nina Vance started this Theatre in 1947, she sent out 214 penny postcards and stated ‘It’s beginning! Houston, this is your Theatre.’”

Fans can expect highlights including the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat, which is being produced in collaboration with The Ensemble Theatre.

Highlights also include world premieres of Amerikin, originally slated for the 2019–2020 season, High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest by Texas playwright Vichet Chum.

National theater lovers will enjoy the musical Noir, penned by former adult pop star (“Barely Breathing,” anyone?) and Broadway’s Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants).

And no Alley fan would skim past a mention of Houston’s beloved holiday tradition. A Christmas Carol runs in November through the end of December.

Here is a snapshot of the Alley’s 2021-2022 schedule (*indicates world premiere)

Sweat (in collaboration with The Ensemble Theatre): October 1–24, 2021

72 Miles to Go: October 15–November 14, 2021

A Christmas Carol: November 19–December 29, 2021

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest: January 21–February 13, 2022*

Amerikin: February 11–March 13, 2022*

Sense and Sensibility: March 4–27, 2022

Dead Man’s Cell Phone: April 15–May 8, 2022

Born with Teeth: May 6–June 5, 2022*

Noir: June 2–July 3, 2022*

Alley All New Festival: June 15–26, 2022

“For the 75 Anniversary and beyond, we are committed to being a Theatre for all Houstonians. I’m thrilled to usher in the 75th Anniversary Season.”

For tickets and more information, visit alleytheatre.org.