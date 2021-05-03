Crafty new art museum makes a splash in Sugar Land's Town Square

As a blossoming ‘burb to raise a family, Sugar Land scores high marks. The town was recently named one of America’s best small cities and also a top value for first-time home buyers. However, the area, which is bigger than many U.S. states’ capital cities has never been a hotbed for culture.

Here to help is Art Museum TX, a Fort Bend-based non-profit dedicated to the presentation and understanding of Texas contemporary art through exhibits, events, and education. The nonprofit is launching a two-year residency at Sugar Land Town Square in May in a 4,000-square-foot space adjacent to the central plaza.

This new project comes courtesy of well-known curator, Ana Villaronga-Roman, per a press release. In advance of the public opening, Art Museum TX will host a ticketed preview benefit on May 6 from 5:30 until 9 pm.

Guests can get a first look at the venue, catch live music, art performances, and enjoy light bites. General admission is $45 per person; $95 VIP tickets will include a discounted annual membership.

Meanwhile, opening weekend festivities launch on May 27 from 6 until 9 pm with a spotlight on local artists including Kelley Devine, Rachel Gardner, Carrie Swim, Amanda Wood, and KK Grether.

Villaronga-Roman’s credentials make her ideally suited for launching a new art space in Sugar Land. She founded the first art museum in Fort Bend County in 2013 (the Katy Contemporary Arts Museum), then later, CAM Fort Bend in the Rosenberg Arts District in 2017. She has partnered with organizations such as Latino Art Now!, Harvest Green, Fort Bend Libraries, and the Fort Bend Art Center.

“The contemporary art scene is firmly in place in Fort Bend County with our second location of Art Museum TX in Sugar Land Town Square,” said Villaronga-Roman in a press release. “Despite the uncertainty of the past year, the museum continued to have an impact, and we stay steadfast in our goal of doing our part in building Fort Bend’s reputation as an art market to watch.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to the benefit, visit this site.