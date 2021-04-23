Society for the Performing arts showcases A-list talent in stellar new season

Save restaurants and hospitality, few industries have been as hard hit during the global pandemic as performing arts. But a new season revealed by a beloved local arts purveyor suggests that Houston’s performances are finally returning — in a big way.
Society for the Performing Arts released its 2021-2022 season, one full of familiar celebrities, big literary names, and cutting-edge artists. Some of the appearances are returns of rescheduled shows from the COVID-affected 2019-2020, while others are brand new events.
Highlights include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Alton Brown, David Sedaris, Yotam Ottolenghi, and Neil Gaiman.
The new year looks especially fun, as it brings back audience favorites Neil deGrasse Tyson, arguably the coolest space personality on the planet.
Also stopping by in January 2022 is the effortlessly charismatic Jeff Goldblum (who, when he last visited Jones Hall, halted his performance halfway to pose for pics with fans — and even had an in-show fan marriage proposal) and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.
Local productions include the Houston Artist Commissioning Project (HACP), with six world-premiere commissions by Houston artists and artist groups, live onstage at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are now on sale to renewing subscribers and 19/20 season ticket holders and to the general public on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Here is a quick snapshot of the SPA 20-21 season:
October 1, 2021: Nella
October 15-16, 2021: Houston Artist Commissioning Project Live, Part 1
November 2, 2021: Alton Brown: Beyond The Eats
November 12-13, 2021: Houston Artist Commissioning Project Live, Part 2
January 17, 2022: Neil deGrasse Tyson: Astronomy Bizarre
January 28, 2022: Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
February 5, 2022: An Evening with Chris Thile
February 15, 2022: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
February 18-19, 2022: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
March 11, 2022: Seong-Jin Cho Plays Chopin
April 4, 2022: Drum Tao 2022
April 9, 2022: Caleb Teicher’s Swing Out
April 28, 2022: David Sedaris
May 2, 2022: Yotam Ottolenghi
May 6, 2022: A.I.M: An Untitled Love
May 17, 2022: Black Violin
May 22, 2022: Neil Gaiman
In all, a promising return to the live performances Houstonians have long craved. (Get here soon, Jeff. It’s been, well, ah, much too long.)
For tickets and more information, visit spahouston.org.