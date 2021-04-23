Society for the Performing arts showcases A-list talent in stellar new season

Save restaurants and hospitality, few industries have been as hard hit during the global pandemic as performing arts. But a new season revealed by a beloved local arts purveyor suggests that Houston’s performances are finally returning — in a big way.

Society for the Performing Arts released its 2021-2022 season, one full of familiar celebrities, big literary names, and cutting-edge artists. Some of the appearances are returns of rescheduled shows from the COVID-affected 2019-2020, while others are brand new events.

Highlights include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Alton Brown, David Sedaris, Yotam Ottolenghi, and Neil Gaiman.

The new year looks especially fun, as it brings back audience favorites Neil deGrasse Tyson, arguably the coolest space personality on the planet.

Also stopping by in January 2022 is the effortlessly charismatic Jeff Goldblum (who, when he last visited Jones Hall, halted his performance halfway to pose for pics with fans — and even had an in-show fan marriage proposal) and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Local productions include the Houston Artist Commissioning Project (HACP), with six world-premiere commissions by Houston artists and artist groups, live onstage at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are now on sale to renewing subscribers and 19/20 season ticket holders and to the general public on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Here is a quick snapshot of the SPA 20-21 season:

October 1, 2021: Nella

October 15-16, 2021: Houston Artist Commissioning Project Live, Part 1

November 2, 2021: Alton Brown: Beyond The Eats

November 12-13, 2021: Houston Artist Commissioning Project Live, Part 2

January 17, 2022: Neil deGrasse Tyson: Astronomy Bizarre

January 28, 2022: Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

February 5, 2022: An Evening with Chris Thile

February 15, 2022: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

February 18-19, 2022: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

March 11, 2022: Seong-Jin Cho Plays Chopin

April 4, 2022: Drum Tao 2022

April 9, 2022: Caleb Teicher’s Swing Out

April 28, 2022: David Sedaris

May 2, 2022: Yotam Ottolenghi

May 6, 2022: A.I.M: An Untitled Love

May 17, 2022: Black Violin

May 22, 2022: Neil Gaiman

In all, a promising return to the live performances Houstonians have long craved. (Get here soon, Jeff. It’s been, well, ah, much too long.)

For tickets and more information, visit spahouston.org.