Hilarious Hollywood funnyman headlines frank new talk at The Jung Center

Furiously funny and remarkably spot-on when it comes to documenting the (often hilarious) human condition, Hollywood producer/director/writer Judd Apatow is beloved for his clever flicks that also fluidly delve into serious melancholy and loss.

He’s a perfect centerpiece, then, for The Jung’s Center upcoming program, The Fine Line Between Humor and Heartbreak: The Power of Storytelling.

The virtual offering — the center’s spring fundraiser — takes place at 6 pm Tuesday, April 20, with a virtual wrap party at 7:30 pm with The Jung Center’s director emeritus Jim Hollis and executive director Sean Fitzpatrick.

So what’s the Jung Center connection to Apatow, auteur and/or producer of hits such as This Is 40, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck, The Big Sick, Bridesmaids, Anchorman, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights, and the HBO series Girls?

Notably, Apatow revealed to the New York Times that he keeps Hollis’ tome, Why Good People Do Bad Things, on his nightstand. (In another Houston connection, Brené Brown interviewed Apatow on her popular podcast Unlocking Us.)

Expect a funny, frank chat not unlike one of Apatow’s comically stout scenes. The event honors Susan and Lee Hancock for their years of service to The Jung Center.

As founder of the architecture and construction company Synchro, Lee has been an instrumental force in the Houston scene, per the center. Susan, who served as executive director of the nonprofit Trees of Hope, is also the owner of the boutique Tres Chic.

Reading Carl Jung brought Lee to The Jung Center, and he and Susan continue to regularly attend classes there, press materials note.

Genna and Jon Evans and Nevine and Aaron Webster will serve as co-chairs.

Tickets start at $75 for teachers, $150 for individuals, and $300 for couples. Sponsorships range from $500 to $50,000 and feature myriad perks and offerings. For information, visit the official site.