Houston's Instagrammable multi-sensory museum seeks bold artists for new mural

Locals who’ve visited west Houston’s utterly Instagrammable, experiential museum (immersive world, really) known as Seismique are well aware of the dazzling visuals that await.

A hybrid of a Willy Wonka wonderland, the edgy Meow Wolf (the interactive museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico), and a futuristic theme park, Seismique features works by more than 24 established and emerging artists along with advanced technological elements such as projection mapping from 111 projectors, holograms, augmented reality, light mapping, gamification, and more.

Inside, the cavernous, 40,000-square-foot multi-sensory mecca is an almost overwhelming treat. Now, the museum’s owners want to take the visuals outdoors with a new mural/artistic vision. Seismique (2306 South Highway 6) has announced a call for artists to add to the mural, which will be emblazoned on a wall that is 43 feet wide by 28 feet tall.

Five artists will be selected; each will receive $5,000 for the successful completion of their mural, per a press release. The museum will absorb costs for materials.

To properly submit, artists should follow the following criteria:

Visit the application site.

Mural design proposal and description should be included on each submission.

Each applying artist should provide upcoming availability in order to complete their mural.

Applications must be received by April 21; submissions received after the deadline will be considered, but preference will be given to those received by 4/21.

All murals must be completed no later than June 30.

Questions may be emailed to creative@seismique.com.

“The response to Seismique since opening our doors to the public in December of last year has been tremendous, and we are ecstatic that Houstonians and visitors alike have embraced the concept so enthusiastically,” said Seismique co-founder Josh Corley in a statement. “That being said, we are always looking to innovate with new inventive elements. This mural project allows us to do just that while also continuing to give local artists an outlet for both creativity and financial gain. We look forward to again receiving thoughtful submissions and have no doubt that the response will be as fruitful as when we put out our first call for artists over a year ago.”