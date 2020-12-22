8 most Instagrammable spots at Houston's new amazing art adventure

Wondrous, engaging, and psychedelic, Seismique is a much-anticipated — and much-needed, in this time of quarantined lockdown — multi-sensory trip for lucky visitors. Thematically and situationally, the new, totally immersive 40,000-square-foot art experience couldn't’ be more Houston.

To wit: The interactive museum-meets-playground is a sci-fi fan’s vivid dream — one (in a totally H-Town move) that has taken over an empty, big-box store in a west Houston strip center.

Guests can journey into this massive maze boasting more than 40 exhibits, 9 million LED lights, state-of-the-art, motion-capture technology, and traversable, world-class art beginning December 26 in west Houston at 2306 South Highway 6.

Tickets to Seismique are now available and start at $35 for adults and $28 for children 12 and under for general admission. VIP tickets run $45 for adults and $38 for children and grant guests entry at any time on the selected date of their ticket without having to wait in line.

VIPs can also visit the Acid Rain Room without waiting in line, and nab discounted food at the in-house Cosmique Café and merchandise at Seismique’s Gift Shop. (Visit here for tickets, hours, and more information.)

A hybrid of a Willy Wonka wonderland, the edgy Meow Wolf (the interactive museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico), and a futuristic theme park, Seismique features works by more than 24 established and emerging artists – many of whom are Texas-based – along with advanced technological elements such as projection mapping from 111 projectors, holograms, augmented reality, light mapping, gamification, and more.

“This isn’t just for kids — this is multi-generational,” creator Steve Kopelman tells CultureMap. Kopelman spent nearly a year building out the space and months recruiting artists to help create his vision. He and collaborator Josh Corley ensured that Seismique is safe for COVID protocols, even creating an app to ensure a touch-free experience.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the expressions on peoples’ faces when they experience Seismique for the first time,” Kopelman added, in a statement. “I liken it to the equivalent of walking through a portal and into an alternative universe that is a feast for the senses.”

A near sensory overload, Seismic is an Instagrammer’s dream — from the moment one enters the cartoony, comic-strip-themed Lobby. Here, then, are some of our favorite rooms in this can’t-miss, immersive art adventure to snap selfies, shoot video, and get lost in an other-worldly space.

-----

Wormhole

Emulating a trek through space and time — and make sure to keep your balance — as the optic illusion makes you feel as if you're constantly in flux.