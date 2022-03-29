Fetch tickets to Tina Fey's hilarious Mean Girls musical coming to Houston

Few films encapsulate the twists and turns of suburban high school life like Tina Fey’s quintessentially quotable comedy, Mean Girls.

Though based loosely on the book Queen Bees & Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends & Other Realities of Adolescence, Fey’s Mean Girls draws on her high school years; she admitted in an interview that she was once a mean girl herself.

Now, Houston fans can get a dose of the Plastics (the aforementioned Mean Girls) and make “fetch” a thing when the new musical comedy heads to Houston August 16–21 at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Individual tickets for the show presented by Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center start at $40 and go on sale at 10 am Friday, April 1.

Boasting a book by Fey (a nine-time Emmy Award winner), music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond (Fey’s husband), and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 after a world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. in the fall of 2017.

Fans can follow the spirited story of Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna and finds herself among the wildlife in a suburban Illinois high school. Hilarity ensues and the plot thickens when the wide-eyed Cady takes on The Plastics, a trio of frenemies led by the charismatic and ruthless Regina George.The show has been heralded by New York Magazine as a “...smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.”

In other words, a fetching Fey fete.

---

Mean Girls runs August 16–21 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com.