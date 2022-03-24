Holocaust Museum Houston composes striking concert for Ukraine

Houstonians interested in assisting with the Ukrainian cause now have a finely tuned option. Holocaust Museum Houston has announced a new show dubbed A Benefit Concert for Ukrainian Relief at 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 6.

Proceeds will benefit UNICEF; tickets start at $25 for students and $40 for general admission and must be purchased in advance here.

This musical evening features a host of local artists and organizations, including: Omar Herrera Arizmendi, Luisana Rivas, John Noel, José Garza, Francine Di, Andreea Mut, Zoya Shuhatovich, Vyacheslav Dobrushkin, I Colori dell'opera: Errin Hatter and Kaci Timmons, Axiom Quartet: Dominika Dancewicz, Maxine Kuo, Katie Carrington, and Patick Moore.

Musically, the program will include Beethoven-String Quartet Op.132, Ponce-Piano Mazurkas, Schubert-Piano Sonata Op.120, Verdi-Va Pensiero, per a press release.

A Benefit Concert for Ukrainian Relief is co-produced by The Ponce Project Foundation, a nonprofit music arts organization founded in 2019 by Mexican pianist Omar Herrera Arizmendi.

Along with ticket purchases, additional donations are encouraged and will directly benefit UNICEF, the United Nations organization that is currently assisting children in Ukraine by providing families access to clean water, food, lifesaving supplies, and more.

The show comes as the city is rallying around Ukraine, via mobilization and murals and restaurant and dining options.