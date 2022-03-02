Houston Symphony blasts off with special Return of the Jedi screening and performance

Given the current state of affairs on this planet, Houstonians could be forgiven for wanting to blast off to a galaxy far, far away. Fortunately, locals won’t need a spaceship to rocket away this weekend, thanks to the Houston Symphony.

Star Wars — and movie — fans are invited to Jones Hall for a special screening of the beloved final chapter of the trilogy Return of the Jedi.

As expected, the fan favorite flick (we’ll pause for those Ewok debates) will be shown on the big screen as the orchestra, led by conductor Brett Mitchell, performs John Williams’ award-winning and memorable score live for eager audiences. As cinephiles are aware, Williams’ score is considered one of the greatest in cinematic history.

Fans can pack Jones Hall (615 Louisiana St.) from Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 7 for the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert screenings and performances.

No viewing event of a Star Wars flick would be complete without costumes. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character, such as Han, Luke, or Leia (remember her slave girl getup?), and stroll the lobby for photo opportunities.

Meanwhile, those over 21 can imbibe special Star Wars-themed cocktails. Here’s hoping there’s a Nerfherder or Admiral Ackbar “It’s a Trap!” drink on tap.

Throw on that costume and cheer on Han, Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, and even the Ewoks as they take on the Empire on Friday, March 4 at 8 pm; Saturday, March 5, at 2:30 pm; Saturday, March 5 at 8 pm; and Sunday, March 6, 2:30 pm.

For tickets and more information, visit the official website.