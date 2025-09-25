hotel news
Tilman Fertitta's downtown hotel debuts multi-million-dollar makeover
The Westin Houston Downtown is showcasing a multi-million-dollar renovation, featuring refreshed rooms, dining spaces, and Houston-inspired design touches.
Directly across from Daikin Park, the Fertitta Hospitality-owned hotel is a common spot for visitors and locals alike to gather for conferences, events, and a quick bite before the ball game.
“This renovation marks a new chapter for The Westin Houston Downtown,” Brian Sciberras, general manager, said in a statement. “People stay with us because of the care, service, and location we provide. With refreshed rooms and vibrant dining areas, we’ve created spaces that feel inviting, comfortable, and distinctly Houston.”
The city’s natural landscapes inspired the hotel's refresh. A custom mirror, inspired by tree bark’s texture, was commissioned from a local artist to serve as the focal point of the lounge. The color palette has been updated to feature greens reminiscent of Houston’s oak and cypress trees, while hints of yellow allude to the wildflowers found alongside the city’s streets.
An oversized entertainment unit with a raw-edge limestone shelf houses an 85-inch screen, ideal for those who want to catch the game while sipping a craft cocktail at Ballpark Bar. The large piece separates the lounge from the main bar, creating two distinct spaces.
In the Ballpark Cafe, natural cork now covers the walls, while sconces and chandeliers have been modernized throughout.
The 200 guest rooms have received new flooring, mini refrigerators, and headboards boasting built-in reading lights. Once again, greens and yellows play a part, with beige and wood tones adding to the calming effect. The enhancements continue in the bathrooms, where guests will find illuminated vanity mirrors, stone countertops, and glass-encased Heavenly Showers.
Guests can even book select rooms equipped with a Peloton, so no one has to miss their favorite instructor. The Fitness Room has also been upgraded with Technogym Treadmills, Ellipticals, and a Recumbent bike.
Local pride shines through in the hotel’s meeting areas, which now feature custom carpeting depicting the city’s skyline, along with upgraded pendant lighting and enhanced technology offerings.