see historic natchez
New direct flight connects Houston with Southern tourist favorite
United Airlines has announced the first direct flight to Natchez, Mississippi from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in three decades, offering quick trips to one of the fasted growing tourist destinations in the Magnolia State. The flights started July 1.
“With daily flights now operating, Natchez is more accessible than ever to visitors, and our residents have a convenient connection to destinations across the country and beyond,” said Lance Harris, executive director of Visit Natchez. “As we head into one of our busiest event seasons, we encourage travelers to take advantage of the new service and plan a fall trip to Natchez.”
Why Natchez?
growing in popularity. According to Visit Natchez, 2025 was a record year for tourism in the city, with hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Popular attractions include touring the many antebellum houses as well as historical cemeteries; the Forks of the Road slave market museum site, and the annual October Balloon Festival. The city boasts stunning river views along hiking trails as well as first class restaurants. For those who may have skipped Houston's rescheduled Pride Parade thanks to the August heat, Natchez also has a Y'all Means All Festival the weekend before Halloween.
The Flights
Daily flights out of Bush will be on a 50-passenger CRJ-200 aircraft with a flight time of just 45 minutes. Round-trip prices start at only $192, making it a fairly cheap and quick trip for a weekend getaway. Flights will land in the new Natchez-Adams County Airport passenger terminal, which streamlines the wait times for a more seamless visit.
Natchez has been investing heavily in tourism lately, making it one of the city's biggest industries. It received a $24.5 million grant in 2024 from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the promotion of sites related to African-American history. The grant is set to improve signage, lighting, and other aspects of the area between Devereaux Drive and St. Catherine Street through downtown Natchez to the sites overlooking the Mississippi River, dubbed the Forks to Freedom Corridor.