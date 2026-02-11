5-star Stay
Tilman Fertitta's Houston hotel tops U.S. News & Forbes lists for 2026
Houston's grand Post Oak Hotel has climbed into the No. 1 spot in U.S. News and World Report's prestigious list of the best Texas hotels in 2026, and it was awarded a five-star rating for the sixth year in a row by Forbes Travel Guide.
In addition to being named the best hotel in Texas, U.S. News ranked the Post Oak Hotel as the 15th best hotel in the U.S. for 2026.
The publication's Best Hotels rankings annually examine over 31,000 hotels and resorts across more than 400 destinations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Europe to "help travelers find the hotel that suits their needs." Hotels are ranked based on industry awards, star ratings, and online guest reviews.
The Post Oak Hotel last reigned as Texas' best hotel in 2023, but it slipped into No. 2 in U.S. News' 2024 and 2025 rankings.
"Sleek decor, modern amenities and a standout concierge are just a few reasons why recent guests heap praise upon The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston," U.S. News wrote in the hotel's profile. "The property's 250 rooms and suites are outfitted in warm cocoa, gold and mahogany hues, featuring 50-inch smart TVs, marble bathrooms (also equipped with TVs, plus dual vanities, a tub and a separate shower), free Wi-Fi access and Nespresso coffee machines."
In a press release, general manager Steven Chou expressed his gratitude to both U.S. News and Forbes for "continually recognizing" the hotel and its staff's commitment to providing "top-notch service" for guests.
"2026 has only just begun and it’s already shaping up to be another banner year for The Post Oak Hotel," Chou said. "Receiving the news that the hotel is ranked number 15 in the U.S. this year was especially poignant and we look forward to continuing to show our guests why the hotel is among the best in the world."
Other Houston hotels that made it among U.S. News' top 50 best hotels in Texas include:
- No. 5 – Four Seasons Hotel Houston
- No. 13 – JW Marriott Houston Downtown
- No. 16 – The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
- No. 17 – The St. Regis Houston
- No. 25 – Hilton Americas-Houston
- No. 26 – Hotel Zaza Houston Museum District
- No. 32 – Marriott Marquis Houston
Houston hotels recognized in Forbes Travel Guide's 2026 Star Awards
Forbes Travel Guide recognized 25 Texas properties in its 2026 Star Awards rankings, with six Houston hotels and spas earning either four- or five-star ratings.
To determine the ratings, anonymous inspectors visit every hotel, restaurant, spa, and cruise ship in person, visiting as a typical guest for a minimum of two nights to review the quality and condition of each property and its overall guest experience. According to the rankings' methodology, inspectors pay their own way and no one can buy a rating.
The Post Oak Hotel and its hotel spa were the only two Houston properties to be awarded five-star ratings for 2026 for the sixth year in a row. The property also maintained its elite status as Texas’ only double five-star rated hotel and spa, according to the release.
The four other Houston properties that earned four-star ratings were the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Hotel Granduca Houston, The Houstonian Club, Hotel & Spa, and the Houstonian's Trellis Spa.
The St. Regis Houston, which was previously awarded a four-star rating in 2025, is undergoing a renovation and rebranding following a recent acquisition, making it absent from the 2026 rankings.