It's The Holiday Season
Celebrate coastal Christmas magic with League City’s dazzling holiday lineup
Why settle for an ordinary holiday season when you can experience a Hallmark movie come to life — Texas-style?
League City, just south of Houston, transforms into a glittering coastal wonderland each winter, filled with parades, markets, dazzling lights, and Nutcracker magic. With events running from mid-November through the New Year, this Gulf Coast getaway has all the ingredients for a truly merry season.
Sweet dreams at the Sugar Plum Fairy Gala
The holidays kick off in style November 21-22 at South Shore Harbour Resort, where the Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre hosts its enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy Gala Weekend.
Guests can don their nightgowns and dine with Clara and friends on Friday night, then return Saturday for the Sugar Plum Fairy Gala Tea, a whimsical affair featuring live ballet, boutique shopping, and photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy herself.
It’s the kind of event that leaves everyone — from age two to ninety-two — believing in magic again.
Then make sure you have your tickets for the company's production of The Nutcracker, featuring Tchaikovsky's classic score. Performances run December 5-21.
Shop small and dance with ballerinas
Next up is Nutcracker in the Park on November 29 at League Park. This family-friendly celebration brings together local makers, artists, and small businesses for the ultimate Shop Small Saturday.
Kids can even take mini ballet classes with real Nutcracker ballerinas, complete with photo ops, music, and a goodie bag to take home. It’s local, it’s lovely, and it’s the perfect kickoff to the holiday season.
After, don’t miss the charming Shoppes at Founder’s Square and other boutiques nearby in the historic district.
The Holiday In the Park weekend, December 5-7, welcomes a huge vendor market in League Park. Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Parades, lights, and all things merry
From December 5-7, the town’s biggest celebration of the year takes center stage: Holiday in the Park.
Now in its 28th year, this three-day tradition features live music, children’s activities, food and vendor markets, and the largest holiday parade in Galveston County. Watch the Children’s Parade during the day, stay for the Grand Night Parade under the stars, and soak up the joy that’s made this League City’s signature event for nearly three decades.
Merry mornings with Santa
Make your December mornings extra merry with Breakfast with Santa at South Shore Harbour Resort. On Saturdays, December 6, 13, and 20, families can enjoy a festive breakfast buffet from 8:30-10 am at the Paradise Reef Restaurant, complete with delicious bites, cheerful holiday decor, and a special visit (and photo!) with Santa himself.
Festive fun on the water
The fun doesn’t stop there. On December 13, the Clear Lake Christmas Boat Parade lights up the water with more than 100 decked-out boats cruising from Clear Lake to Galveston Bay.
Watched the decked out boats at the Clear Lake Christmas Boat Parade.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
What started over 60 years ago as a spur-of-the-moment gathering among friends has grown into a regional spectacle drawing more than 100,000 spectators each year. Be sure to catch the view from the Kemah Boardwalk, or book a special charter for a front-row seat to this floating festival of lights.
A nostalgic stroll through Old League City
Step back in time during Christmas in Old League City, December 13-14 from 10 am-3 pm. The League City Historical Society hosts this charming weekend filled with porch parties, vintage cars, historic demonstrations, and the picturesque Airing of the Quilts, colorful displays adorning homes and fences throughout the historic district. It’s the perfect place for a slower, sweeter holiday moment.
Starry nights and coastal lights
And don’t miss one of the area’s most dazzling displays: Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston, running November 15-January 4. Presented by Reliant, this cosmic light show transforms the space center into a glowing, interstellar experience perfect for families, couples, and anyone looking to add a little stardust to their season.
Or head to Kemah Boardwalk for Jingle on the Boardwalk, a nonstop lineup of concerts, movie nights, and parties all season long — including the 64th Annual Christmas Boat Parade and a New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration to close out the year with a bang.
Make it a magical getaway
Whether you’re waltzing with ballerinas, cheering on parade floats, or strolling through the historic district with hot cocoa in hand, League City captures the true spirit of the season: coastal charm, community pride, and a whole lot of holiday cheer.
So book your stay, grab your Santa hat, and plan your holiday getaway to one of the merriest towns on the Texas Gulf Coast.