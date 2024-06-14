A Cowboy Summer
Lasso up a cowboy-themed summer with rodeo, live music, and more in Bandera
This summer is the perfect time to discover for yourself why Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World, lives up to its name.
Yes, there are real cowboys and cowgirls aplenty and lots of ranches at which to ride horses, but it’s the cowboy spirit of the town that truly captivates. Bandera’s genuine, welcoming attitude is what that inspires folks to return again and again when they want to escape the pressures of everyday life and be surrounded by friendly folks, gorgeous nature, and fun times.
Here are just some upcoming summer activities to help you plan your next trip to Bandera:
Summer is rodeo season in Bandera. Every Friday night through July 29 at Mansfield Park, you can whoop and holler for the cowboys and cowgirls as they compete for less than the cost of a first-run movie ticket. There is no instant replay here — the action is real. And nothing is more fun to watch than the mutton bustin' and calf scramble.
After the rodeo, seek out one of the many watering holes and dance the night away to live music.
Every Saturday during the morning hours and just past lunch, witness not one but two different gunfight shows right in the heart of downtown Bandera. Don't be surprised to see a horse-drawn wagon, chuck wagon, and possibly a Longhorn as well. And the best part? All these activities are free.
In the heat of the afternoon, head to either the Frontier Times Museum or Bandera Natural History & New Spain Art Museum to escape the heat.
Or step down into Arkey Blue's Silver Dollar Bar to enjoy a lively jam session. Don't forget to enjoy an ice cream treat at the Bandera General Store as you browse through their great selection of vintage boots.
On June 29, along the banks of the Medina River in City Park, everyone is invited to the free, family-friendly Bandera Riverfest. It is reminiscent of an old-fashioned community picnic, with food vendors, a hot dog and watermelon-eating contest, car show, and Bandera's very own American Idol-style competition.
The Fourth of July is not just a one-day celebration in Bandera. This year it's being celebrated for the whole weekend, beginning on Thursday, the Fourth itself, with the annual pet parade in City Park and (human) parade in Lakehills. Cap off your evening at 11th Street Cowboy Bar with Rick Rice.
On Friday night, enjoy the rodeo and then head back to 11th Street to hear Gary P. Nunn; Saturday night brings a concert by Weldon Henson.
Expect to see plenty of cowboys and cowgirls the weekend of July 26-27, as Bandera celebrates the National Day of the American Cowboy at Mansfield Park. Rodeos happen on both Friday and Saturday night, plus a sanctioned barbecue cook-off on Saturday, cowboy poets, musicians, Western re-enactors, interactive games and activities for the kids, and so much more.
