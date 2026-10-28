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Hotel Trinity brings luxury, live music, and coastal dining to downtown Austin
Austin’s next hotel destination is opening its doors with a distinctly local point of view. Opening Thursday, November 5, Hotel Trinity becomes Downtown Austin’s first Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott, blending elevated hospitality with the spirit of the city’s music, dining, and social scenes.
Designed around the idea that luxury should feel like home, Hotel Trinity invites guests to settle in like residents rather than simply check into a room. From a globally inspired signature restaurant to a guest-exclusive rooftop pool and lounge, the new hotel offers plenty of reasons to stay awhile — and plenty of reasons for Austinites to stop by, too.
The Yacht Club sets the table for coastal-inspired dining
At the heart of Hotel Trinity’s dining experience is The Yacht Club, a signature restaurant serving elevated cuisine inspired by coastal flavors from around the world. Its welcoming philosophy says it all: “where everyone is a member, if only for the meal.”
Several opening offerings give guests and locals new reasons to gather. Daily happy hour runs from 3 to 6 pm in the main bar and cocktail area, with $12 house martinis featuring a choice of garnishes, $12 featured cocktails, and $8 glasses of red and white wine. Pair a drink with $3 oysters and a dedicated menu of Yacht Club bites at happy hour prices.
Stop by the Hotel Trinity bar.Photo courtesy of Hotel Trinity
Hotel Trinity brings luxury, live music, and coastal dining to downtown Austin
Photo courtesy of Hotel Trinity
For diners who prefer to make an evening of it, the restaurant’s ten-course tasting menu offers a chance to explore a succession of petite dishes, each ranging from one to four bites. Available as part of the dinner menu for $145 per person, the experience encourages guests to discover new favorites one course at a time.
Sundays bring another reason to linger. During Bottle Sundays, from 5 to 10 pm, every wine on the list is half off. Guests can choose a bottle to share and pair it with coastal-inspired dishes for an easygoing end to the weekend.
The Yacht Club is also preparing to host private celebrations. Those booking 2026 private events can receive a gift card for a return visit, with earlier bookings earning the biggest rewards. Reserve the Private Dining Room by November 1 to receive a $250 gift card, or book by December 1 for $125. For events in The Mezzanine, the corresponding gift cards are $750 and $500, respectively.
A rooftop reserved for hotel guests
Upstairs, Sundeck Social brings a resort-style atmosphere to downtown with a rooftop pool and lounge reserved exclusively for checked-in hotel guests. The concept’s tagline, “Reserved for the Checked-In,” makes the experience clear: access is part of the hotel stay.
The rooftop’s programming will give guests opportunities to unwind and connect throughout the week. Wednesday mahjong nights with So Bam Fun offer a social spin on game night, while Sunday rooftop yoga sessions with YTX Yoga provide a refreshing way to start the day. Weekly DJ nights add music to the rooftop mix.
For travelers looking to make the most of the opening, Hotel Trinity’s Grand Opening Package includes a $150 hotel credit, a welcome amenity, and return access to Sundeck Social through December 30, 2027. It’s an invitation to experience the property’s dining and amenities while planning a return visit.
An intimate performance from Austin band Chaparelle
Music is another defining part of Hotel Trinity’s identity. The hotel is the exclusive hotel partner of Antone’s, connecting its guest experience with one of Austin’s best-known music institutions.
See Chaparelle at Antone's.Photo courtesy of Hotel Trinity
That partnership takes a particularly intimate form on November 6, when Chaparelle performs on the hotel rooftop in a private, guest-exclusive concert.
As Chaparelle arrives in Austin for the November 4 Texas Film Festival premiere of its documentary Bleeding Hearts, the band will make a special stop at Hotel Trinity for a performance unavailable elsewhere that weekend. The rooftop show offers hotel guests a rare inside look at one of Austin’s most talked-about bands before Chaparelle rounds out its weekend at Central Machine Works with Paige Plaisance on November 7.
The performance adds a distinctly Austin touch to the hotel’s opening celebrations, bringing the city’s music culture directly into the guest experience. Those interested in attending can explore the concert details and book a stay through the official Chaparelle at Hotel Trinity page.
A new way to experience downtown Austin
With its blend of residential-style luxury, globally inspired dining, rooftop programming, and exclusive live music, Hotel Trinity is positioning itself as more than a place to spend the night. It’s a destination for travelers who want to experience Austin’s creative energy and for locals looking for a fresh spot to gather.
From martinis and oysters at happy hour to a ten-course tasting menu, rooftop yoga, or a private concert above the city, the hotel’s opening lineup offers a taste of what’s to come.
Hotel Trinity opens Thursday, November 5, in downtown Austin. Guests can explore accommodations, dining experiences, and opening offers at the official Hotel Trinity website.