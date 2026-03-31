Gear up for Gulf Coast fair fun at the 2026 Galveston County Fair & Rodeo
The countdown is on as the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo prepares to bring nine days of Gulf Coast fair fun back to Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
The 2026 event will take place April 17-25, with a special Sneak Peek Night on Thursday, April 16, welcoming thousands of visitors from across the region for rodeo action, livestock competitions, live concerts, cook-offs and family entertainment.
For generations, the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo has stood as one of the Gulf Coast’s most beloved traditions. Rooted in agriculture and community spirit, the fair continues its mission of benefiting youth, promoting agriculture and supporting education throughout Galveston County.
Each year, exhibitors, volunteers, sponsors and fairgoers gather in Hitchcock to celebrate the Western way of life while supporting programs that invest in the next generation.
Fair days in Galveston County are truly like no other. It is a hometown fair with big-time fun, where the experience is up close, interactive, and full of authentic Texas charm.
Visitors don’t just watch the fair; they become part of it. From cheering in the rodeo arena to walking through the barns and visiting with exhibitors, the atmosphere offers a rare chance to see agriculture and Western heritage firsthand.
One of the most popular attractions for families is the Texas Petting Zoo, where children and adults alike can interact with a variety of animals and enjoy one of the fair’s most beloved experiences.
For many visitors, the livestock barn becomes an unexpected highlight. If you have never attended a livestock show, the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo may be the perfect place to experience one for the first time.
Inside the show arena, young exhibitors stand proudly beside the animals they have spent months raising and caring for, while judges evaluate their work and families cheer them on. The energy in the arena is something visitors don’t just see — they feel it.
Galveston County Fair & Rodeo is dedicated to supporting local youth. Photo courtesy of Galveston County Fair & Rodeo
The fair’s commitment to youth continues to shine through its auctions and scholarship programs. In 2025, more than $1 million was raised through the Junior Auction, Ag Mechanics Auction, and Junior Commercial Heifer Sale, demonstrating the community’s strong support for young exhibitors and the future of agriculture. One of the highlights came when the Grand Market Steer sold for $31,000, reflecting both the dedication of the exhibitor and the generosity of the buyers.
Beyond the barns and arenas, the fairgrounds come alive with music, food, and celebration. The entertainment pavilion will once again host 15 musical acts across 10 nights of live performances, featuring traditional Texas country, Red Dirt favorites, and high-energy Tejano music.
Sneak Peek Night on April 16 kicks off the celebration with a double bill featuring the Cameron Sacky Band, making their fair debut, alongside returning performer Payton Howie. Opening Day on April 17 will feature Wynn Williams to open the night.
Throughout the fair, music fans will enjoy performances from Casey Donahew, Grupo Control, Bleu Edmondson, Kevin Fowler, and Cody Canada & The Departed, along with several opening acts and regional performers who help create a lively festival atmosphere. Here is the entertainment lineup:
- Thursday, April 16, Sneak Peek Night: Payton Howie, Cameron Sacky Band
- Friday, April 17, Opening Day: Wynn Williams
- Saturday, April 18: Junior Gordon Band, Casey Donahew
- Fiesta Sunday, April 19: Ricky Naranjo Y Los Gamblers, Gary Hobbs, Grupo Control
- Thursday, April 23: Rex Griffith, Bleu Edmondson
- Friday, April 25: Brandon McDermott Band, Kevin Fowler
- Saturday, April 25: Jon Stork, Cody Canada & The Departed
And Wine Room entertainers are:
- Friday, April 17: Chase Richburg
- Saturday, April 18: Tiona Campbell
- Sunday, April 19: Maraichi Band
- Thursday, April 23: Kate Watson
- Friday, April 24: Lyda
- Saturday, April 25: Maddie & Colton
Another favorite gathering spot is the Boots N Wine Garden, where fairgoers can enjoy live music in a relaxed setting while sampling an international selection of wines. The venue offers an intimate backdrop for regional artists and provides the perfect place to unwind while soaking in the fair experience.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo offers something unique with two major cook-off competitions that showcase the Gulf Coast’s culinary pride. One competition celebrates seafood, while the other focuses on classic Texas barbecue. For teams competing, these events are about far more than trophies — they are a pathway to bragging rights, where pitmasters and cooks showcase their skills and compete for the title of best on the Gulf Coast.Tickets for the 2026 concerts include admission to the fairgrounds, rodeo performances, live concerts, and access to all food and shopping vendors.
For tickets and event updates, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or follow the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo on social media.