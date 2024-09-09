Dish Up
From boudin to blackpots, it's fall festival time in Lafayette, Louisiana
Lafayette is at the heart of Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole country, an area known as the Happiest City in America, and it’s no mystery why. Its distinctive blend of food, music, and culture has people from all over heading down South with smiles on their faces.
No matter what time of year you visit Lafayette, there is always something to celebrate. The region is teeming with celebratory events year-round, and each of these festivals offers an interesting way to discover the rhythm of Lafayette.
Experiencing all of them might take a few trips, but it’s well worth it. Here's what's coming up this fall:
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles
October 11-13, 2024
Since 1974, this free festival has offered locals and visitors three days of nonstop music, dancing, food, crafts, and a genuine Cajun and Creole immersive experience.
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is free for all three days.Photo courtesy of Lafayette Travel
Gulf Brew
October 19, 2024
Ticket-holders can happily sample more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the county, all while strolling along four pedestrian-only blocks of Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette.
Knock back a few (samples) at Gulf Brew.Photo courtesy of Lafayette Travel
Blackpot Festival & Cook-Off
October 25-26, 2024
Held annually in late October, the festival celebrates Cajun culture and cooking with two days of great music, dancing, food, camping, and jamming.
Indulge in Cajun cooking during Blackpot Festival & Cook-Off.Photo courtesy of Lafayette Travel
For a complete list of festivals and events in Lafayette, visit online here.