If you've ever wanted to feel like you're inside a Hallmark Christmas movie, you need only go to Fredericksburg.

From outdoor ice skating and marveling at the 30-foot Christmas tree at Marktplatz, shopping in boutiques decked out in their holiday finest, or enjoying the holiday fare at local restaurants, Fredericksburg is the perfect holiday getaway.

This year will be even more magical, thanks to a nightly lighting countdown called 55 Nights of Fredericksburg Lights. Each evening beginning on November 12, gather at Marktplatz at 6 pm to see the lights all aglow. This twinkling display can be viewed through January 6, 2021.

You'll also hear a short audio program detailing the history of the 26-foot-tall Christmas Pyramid, or Weihnachtspyramide. These wooden pyramids are a traditional German decoration dating back to the 16th century, and is an art form that many believe evolved into our current custom of a Christmas tree.

When you're not living your own Christmas fantasy on Marktplatz, be sure to pop into the more than 150 shops, boutiques, and art galleries, all full of holiday gifts just waiting to be picked.

A true can't-miss is The Christmas Store, a 10,000-square-foot retail space that stocks every kind of holiday collectible imaginable. From Christopher Radko blown-glass ornaments to Department 56 miniature villages, the year-round North Pole stand-in also sells candles, jewelry, gifts, and clothing.

For home decor that you can leave up all year long, head to Gathered & Good, Blackchalk Home & Laundry, Larry Jackson Fine Art & Antiques, and Home Simple Goods & Design.

Looking to support local? San Saba Soap Company, Flying Cow Tallow, and Circle E Candles all fit the bill.

If all that shopping has worked up an appetite, you're in luck. From German specialties to Hill County Cuisine, there's no shortage of good eats in Fredericksburg. Start with Opa's Smoked Meats, Rustlin' Rob's Texas Gourmet Foods, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods on Main, and Das Peach Haus.

Finish off with sweets from Chocolat and then stock up on everything from cookie cutters to kitchen gadgets at Der Kuchen Laden, so you can be fully prepared in your own kitchen at home.

Though Fredericksburg makes for a great weekend getaway, insiders know to visit midweek for more room at local shops, wineries, and restaurants. Plan to wear your mask and practice social distancing, as Fredericksburg is adhering to all CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

You can choose from more than 1,000 guesthouses, cabins, cottages, and bed and breakfasts — as well as boutique hotels and motels — so find your favorite lodging option and stay a while.

Check out all upcoming holiday events in Fredericksburg, including special holiday shopping opportunities, here.