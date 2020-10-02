Dallas-based luxury bus operator Vonlane has partnered with W Hotel Austin for a few fun fall getaway ideas, all with the signature swanky touches and extravagant extras each brand is known for.

You'll depart right from your Houston doorstep and then can sit back, pop the Champagne, and enjoy traveling all the way to Willie Nelson Boulevard in downtown Austin in your very own "private jet on wheels."

It's the perfect escape for bachelor and bachelorette parties, home game weekends (Hook 'em Horns!), or just a COVID-safe getaway with your quarantine crew. The package includes an exclusive rate at W Austin plus the round-trip private charter, with a few extra surprises to make the journey even more memorable.

You can put in a custom beverage order through W Austin so that your favorite cocktails will be served along with plenty of snacks and W Austin swag bags, then be greeted with Champagne upon arrival at the hotel.

Rooms grouped together and private cabanas at the WET Deck, plus reserved areas in the lounge, allow for your group's safe social distancing.

From there, your wish is the W Austin team's command, from private yoga classes and chef's tastings at Trace to room decorations and a drag queen on duty. If you're coming to show your burnt orange pride, reserve the best seats in town at 3TEN, where viewing parties will be happening all season long.

When it's time to head home to Houston, the personalization continues. Sit back, relax, and rock your customized W Austin eye masks or keep the party going with Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Whatever your group's desire, W Austin and Vonlane can make it happen, all with a private wait staff attending to your guests with drinks and snacks.

To book your Austin getaway, contact Kayla Dingman at kayla.dingman@whotels.com or 512 542 3645.