Tilman Fertitta and Draftkings' massive new sportsbook now permanently open in Lake Charles

Sports and gaming fans, heads up: Tilman Fertitta’s Louisiana DraftKings Sportsbook — the largest retail operation of its kind there — is now permanently open in his Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

Enthusiasts visiting the Golden Nugget Lake Charles casino can now expect an elevated sports betting experience spanning more than 12,000 square feet, and including more than 3,200 square feet of LED TV screens to enjoy live games; approximately 300 lounge seats including VIP areas for comfortable viewing; five ticket cages to allow customers to place bets; 16 video poker machines; three Blackjack tables; and 30 self-service kiosks, per a press release.

As those who travel to Lake Charles are aware, this permanent outpost replaces the temporary retail spot.

In keeping with its Billion Dollar Buyer owner’s brand, this DraftKings Sportsbook will also offer a full-service restaurant, appropriately dubbed the DraftKings Sportsbook Bar & Grill. The eatery features breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a “quick grab” menu. For that gameday experience, the grill will serve burgers, wings, and a wide selection of beer, cocktails and frozen drinks at the full-service bar.

Hours for the DraftKings Sportsbook are 10 am to 11 pm Monday through Friday, and 9 am to midnight Saturday and Sunday. Customers can place bets at any time, however, on kiosks located throughout the casino floor.

“Just in time for football season, we look forward to offering our guests the excitement of live games in an immersive audio-visual experience,” said Gerry Del Prete, CEO of Gaming at Fertitta Entertainment Inc. “We believe this DraftKings Sportsbook will raise the standards in sports betting and offer an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Notably, the operation is an active member of the American Gaming Association and part of the association’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign, which “educates customers on responsible gaming best practices such as setting a budget and sticking to it and only playing with legal, regulated operators,” per press materials.

As CultureMap previously reported, Fertitta sold his Golden Nugget Online Gaming interest to DraftKings for a massive $1.6 billion in May. At that time, Fertitta and DraftKings announced plans to rebrand some current and future retail sportsbook locations at Fertitta Entertainment-owned Golden Nugget properties into DraftKings sportsbooks.