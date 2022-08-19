About halfway between Houston and Austin lies the home of Blue Bell Ice Cream: Brenham. It’s where the frozen stuff — and a favorite of all Texans — began in 1907.

You should definitely swing by the Blue Bell Creamery and production facility while you’re there and grab a scoop or two, but there’s also more to love about Brenham.

Check out this sweet list of additional things to do.

Eat dessert first, then dinner

After that ice cream, save some room for the main dish. The Brenham Barbecue Trail includes six stops, including local favorite LJ’s BBQ that serves up perfectly smoked meats and legit sides. Pro tip: Top their famous mac & cheese with the brisket.

Truth Barbeque is another award-winning, can’t-miss beacon of Texas barbecue. At Pioneer Smokehouse, a family-friendly place with a huge patio, order the Hobo Nachos loaded with chopped brisket, queso, and tons of other goodness.

Nathan’s BBQ has been serving up old-school Texas barbecue for decades — look for live music there on Friday nights. Pitmaster and owner Cody Stelter of Cody’s Pit Stop is a fifth-generation Texan. He only fires up the ’cue on Sundays, though, so plan ahead.

Last but not least on the smoked tour is Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli. In addition to incredible barbecue, they have other Southern comfort faves and are famous for their kolaches, too.

For a break from barbecue, Las Americas Latin Cuisine is a family-owned eatery with a different kind of spice in their delicious, traditional-meets-modern Latin flavors.

Ninety-Six West is artsy and eclectic, with a tapas-fusion menu in an upscale-chic setting. You’ll love the traditional Italian cuisine and extensive wine list at Volare, charmingly located in a converted Colonial "salt box" house with a beautiful outdoor garden area.

For brunch, look no further than The Tilted Windmill, an eclectic cafe with an impressive coffee selection and bakery, too.

Grab a bevvie or two

Brenham is also home to some must-sips, including Windy Winery, which produces classic varietals and unique blends and has a tasting room with breathtaking views.

For Texas-casual flavor right in historic downtown, Wine Bar Brenham is your go-to spot — they’re known for their “massive mimosas.”

Beer aficionados will love Brazos Valley Brewing Company, which embraces the essence and flavor of Texas with its small-town vibes and big, bold beers. They also host events like Trivia Thursdays, yoga on Saturdays, and live music on the weekends.

Go on a culture kick

The mural scene is popping in Brenham, with 20 large-scale and miniature works gracing exterior walls all across downtown. While you’re on the Brenham Art Walk, don’t miss local studios and galleries full of pieces from local talent.

For performing arts, Unity Theatre is an intimate, 125-seat theater in a restored downtown warehouse that presents a variety of plays and musicals throughout the year.

You can find concerts, plays, and more at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, which was originally built in 1925 in the grand architectural style of Beaux-Arts Classical Revival.

And save the date for the Texas Arts and Music Festival in October, hosted near the historic downtown square.

To discover more about the home of Blue Bell and plan your next cool adventure, head to Visit Brenham.