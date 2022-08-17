From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it.

For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy session.

Neiman Marcus Downtown

With its storied legacy, the flagship Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas is a style icon that has been setting an elegant standard since its grand opening in the early 1900s.

Exuding an aura of classic luxury across its nine floors, the official headquarters of the luxury retailer is a historic landmark and home to an alphabet of bold-named designers, from Armani to Zegna and everything in between.

For those with beauty on the brain, the first-floor counters are teeming with skincare and makeup from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier, Trish McEvoy, and many more.

The flagship is also home to the epitome of luxe lunching at the Zodiac Room, where complimentary popovers with strawberry butter and a dainty cup of consommé — along with their famous Mandarin orange soufflé — are forever ingrained into the experience.

After a day’s worth of shopping, drop your bags in another beautifully historic property within walking distance: The Adolphus. The early 20th-century hotel was built in the Beaux Arts style and radiates all the glamour you’d expect, plus dinner at The French Room is a tradition not to be missed.

Stanley Korshak

The largest independent department store in the nation, Stanley Korshak is a beacon of style in Uptown. It also happens to be located in the figurative backyard of the gleaming Hotel Crescent Court for easy stay-cay access.

First recognized for its quality selection of menswear, the store has since become one of the most prestigious carriers of chic high-fashion and contemporary labels along with hand-selected cosmetics, jewelry, home goods, and more.

You’ll find everything from Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo to Valentino, Roberto Cavalli, Kiton, Brunello Cucinelli, and more.

Stanley Korshak has deep roots in Dallas and is family-owned by Crawford Brock, whose philosophy of excellence evolved from Neiman Marcus retail oracle himself, the late Stanley Marcus.

So it’s no surprise that they boast a well-curated merch selection, maintain close relationships with designers, and prioritize personalized customer service.

After browsing, head to Nobu Dallas inside the Crescent, which makes the right kind of scene with its glam vibes and incredible sashimi, sushi, tempura, and more.

Forty Five Ten

Avant-gardists looking for a fashion thrill flock to Forty Five Ten downtown. Over the course of more than 20 years, the style destination has established a trademark sensibility thanks to its imaginative, unconventional assortment of statement-making looks and best-in-class stylists.

The tightly edited roster of emerging and global luxury designers focuses on women’s fashion, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and home — this is where you go to find the pieces you won’t see anywhere else.

With its tremendous architectural presence and museum-caliber art throughout its three glittering levels, Forty Five Ten also reflects Dallas’ urban renaissance, and it’s right across the street from the equally art-drenched, Neo-gothic landmark that is The Joule Hotel, where you should definitely get a room and a rez at its modern Texas brasserie, CBD Provisions.



NorthPark Center

Long heralded as one of the top shopping centers in the country, NorthPark Center embraces the art of shopping in every possible way.

With more than 200 shops on the roster — spanning staple department stores, trendsetting boutiques, and a luxury row of iconic names — there are also more than 25 retailers that you can only find in Texas at NorthPark.

But what makes this destination even more unique is its world-class art collection of museum-quality works (think Kaws, Joel Shapiro, Roy Lichtenstein, Tony Cragg, and many more), including rotating exhibitions in collaboration with leading artists, arts institutions, and community organizations.

There are also more than 30 dining options onsite, including Bread Winners for brunch and Terra at Eataly for a taste of Italy, along with a beautifully landscaped outdoor courtyard and a movie theater, so there’s no shortage of ways to make a day (and night!) of it here.

Highland Park Village

Known as the country's first outdoor shopping destination, Highland Park Village offers an exquisite luxury shopping experience in a historic open-air setting that dates back to 1931.

Now, it’s home to more than 60 revered fashion and lifestyle boutiques along with a dozen impeccable dining options.

While you’re there, pop into Madison, which has been designated as one of the city’s best resources for great gifts. Paris-based Chanel and fine leather goods brand Goyard both usher in French sensibility to Dallas, and this is the only place in Texas you’ll find an Alexander McQueen storefront.

It's also the only place outside of the East and West Coasts you'll find the trendsetting athleisure boutique Bandier.

To caffeinate and refuel, SoHo import Sadelle’s is the ultimate brunch and all-day dining hub. Or snag a table for dinner at Fachini, which pays homage to old-school, red-sauce Italian-American dining and is famous for its 100-layer lasagna Bolognese.

