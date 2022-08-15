There’s a lively gem of a place in the Bayou State that just so happens to be the perfect fall getaway: Lafayette.

Lafayette is the very heartbeat of Cajun and Creole country, a region known as the Happiest City in America. It has a distinctly rich cultural identity, and, as such, is known for its music and cuisine, even earning the title of Best Food City in the USA.

The fall season is teeming with events and festivals that celebrate every aspect of this French Louisianan culture — including the free, three-day extravaganza that is the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which has been making its mark since 1974.

Hosted on October 14-16 this year, it’s the season’s biggest and most anticipated jubilee. It packs in a nonstop thrill of authentic Cajun and Creole traditions across multiple happenings, from a slew of music-driven performances to the delicious Bayou Food Festival, the Louisiana Crafts Fair, and the Tour des Atakapas run and duathlon.

But in addition to the Festivals Acadiens, there are plenty more reasons to party all autumn long in Lafayette.

Here are more merrymaking endeavors to add to your list.

Glow in the Cro Balloon Festival

September 2-3

Glow marks the spot at this hot-air balloon festival in nearby Carencro. Take a ride in the sky, or just watch as balloons lift off amid live music, arts and crafts booths, and carnival rides.

Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival

September 3

Just 30 minutes north of Lafayette is the Zydeco Music Capital of the World — Opelousas — which also hosts one of the biggest Zydeco music celebrations around. Starting with a Bloody Mary Zydeco Breakfast, the day-long lineup features music, dancing, and Creole cuisine.

Latin Music Festival

October 1

The beautiful and bold Latin culture of Lafayette is celebrated at this free event that boasts music, delicious food, folkloric art, children's activities, and more.

Louisiana Comic Con: Lafayette

October 1-2

The comic book festival goes Cajun with this ultimate fan gathering that brings together a diverse list of guests, vendors, and artists in an affordable, family-friendly — and cosplay-friendly! — environment.

Gulf Brew

October 22

With more than 200 beers on tap, this street festival is one of the few occasions where all of Louisiana’s craft breweries and brewpubs showcase their newest beers in one place. You can also expect live music and artsy vendors, too, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest

October 22

Boudin rouge, bacon-wrapped boudin balls, cheesy bacon-y grits, boudin pie — and everything in between — is likely to show up on the menu at this 15th annual pork spectacular that has received national accolades as one of the country’s best Cajun food events. It also lays claim to the world’s only boudin ball eating contest.

South Louisiana Blackpot Festival & Cook-off

October 28-29

This is one of the most unique festivals in Louisiana, with its old-fashioned black pot cook-off competition and an unprecedented gathering of the area’s hottest roots bands and groups from across the county, from Zydeco to Creole, swing, hot jazz, blues, bluegrass, Americana, Irish, and old-time. The week before the fest you can also go to camp — Blackpot Camp — with music, barn dances, cooking classes, and mess-hall meals from local top chefs.

