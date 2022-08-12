If summer camp was your favorite thing as a kid, you’ll love the nostalgic ode to those carefree days at Texas A&M’s Texas 4-H Center.

Located on scenic Lake Brownwood and surrounded by nature, the full-serve center is a favorite destination for company retreats and conferences, family reunions and weddings, camps and more.

Whether you’re hosting friends and family, kids, or corporate execs, there’s a perfect place for everyone to stay with 24 private rooms at the Leadership Lodge — each with a private bath — along with 10 dormitories with 30 beds each and a common area. Many of the dorms are also ADA compliant.

A lakeside pavilion has space for 20 additional people, plus a large meeting area and access to a commercial kitchen and outdoor cooking area.

Speaking of cooking: Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks can all be handled by the center, with any special dietary needs accommodated.

The dining room is a modern mess hall that holds up to 184, with other meeting rooms serving as overflow space if needed.

If you’re coming to camp to do the work, there are meeting rooms onsite for groups as small as 30 and as large as 300, including an auditorium with an elevated stage, sound system, podium, projection screen, and piano, plus a covered patio adjacent to the outdoor cooking area that can seat up to 200.

There’s also an amphitheater that overlooks the lake. If you want your “meetings” to be a little more adventurous, there’s a team-building ropes course that you can pencil in.

After the work’s done, that’s when the 4-H Center really shines.

There are several nature trails onsite for wandering and hiking along with basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts for some friendly competition.

Hit the lake for fishing, kayaking, and canoeing, or get a group together for ziplining.

You can also take your shot on the gun range or practice your archery skills before calling it a day and chilling by the pool with its three slides, an interactive water feature, and zero-entry access.

Indoors, the recreation room has foosball tables and additional space to lounge and chill.

Get all the specifics for scheduling your next big get-together at the 4-H Center here.