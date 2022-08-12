Just under two hours west of Dallas-Fort Worth, Graham is a historic town that began on the frontier with Fort Belknap in 1851.

The fort’s purpose was to protect and secure peace for the pioneer settlers and Native Americans who lived on two nearby reservations.

Fort Belknap was decommissioned in 1859 and is now the only fort in Texas owned by the citizens of the county. It plays host to some of the town’s signature events, like Spring Crawfish & Cannon and the Goodnight Loving Run.

In addition to seeing the fort when you’re in town, here are other ways you can spend your time in Graham.

Experience the local art

The Memorial Auditorium sets the stage for many types of performances; you can experience everything from jazz to symphony from the Graham Concert Association along with local productions from the Graham Regional Theatre.

For visual arts, take in the murals in the downtown square and then head to the Old Post Office Museum & Art Center. Rotating art exhibits and shows complement Young County’s history, which comes alive with permanent photography exhibits documenting the early oil fields of the 1800s and more.

Another highlight is the military collection of uniforms and field equipment from the American Indian War through modern times.

Explore the outdoors

Located only a few miles north of Graham, Lake Graham and Lake Eddleman are the perfect settings for water recreation and fishing with public boat ramps, camping sites, picnic areas, and more.

Possum Kingdom Lake — known as The Great Lake of Texas — is easily accessible from town. It’s an oasis with 18,000 acres of crystal-clear water, surrounded by beautiful cliffs and rolling hillsides.

There is also a wide variety of outdoor activities at the lake, including boating, diving, swimming, fishing, hiking, cycling, and golf, there are multiple dining destinations and first-class resorts.

For a fully immersive experience, stay at the Wildcatter Ranch & Resort in Graham. Here, you can explore the outdoor terrain via horseback, mountain bike, or Jeep, or try your hand at tomahawk throwing, clay shooting, and archery.

Get some screen time

The Graham Drive-In Theatre is one of a handful of outdoor movie theaters still operating in Texas and features first-run and recent releases.

Originally dating back to 1919, the National Theatre is a historical landmark that still serves as a film destination. The theater is open nightly and shows first-run movies on three different screens.

Walk into the arena

The Young County Arena boasts events practically every weekend, with everything from rodeos to bull riding competitions, team ropings, Reined Cow Horse shows, antique tractor pulls, Arena MX Motorcross, wild game dinners, circuses, concerts, barrel racing competitions, dog shows, and livestock shows.

Explore more things to do at Visit Graham.