Whether you're ready to travel or looking for a virtual escape, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the destination.

Louisiana's capital city is home to unbeatable Southern hospitality, incredible eats, and good music. No matter where you're located, you can take a virtual tour of the Red Stick and share your favorite things using the hashtag #ExploreBatonRouge.

You can also begin planning your future trip with the help of Visit Baton Rouge, where you can explore the city's history, culture, and can't-miss spots, all online.

If you're ready to hit the road and come visit in person, start in downtown. It's the heart of Baton Rouge, and you'll find a little bit of everything here.

From bed-and-breakfasts to major hotel brands, you can rest easy in Baton Rouge. Drop in on one of the lunch spots that locals love, and the lively rhythm of the city will guide you to must-see attractions for the whole family.

Unleash your adventurous side at BREC's swamp and nature trails or outdoor extreme sports park. Under the shade of 100-year-old oaks, you can stroll along the LSU lakes or take in the scenery with paddle boarding and kayaking.

You can even experience nature in a new way with biking in Baton Rouge. Whether it's a leisurely ride down the Mississippi River Levee Bike Path, sightseeing on the Downtown Greenway, or exploring the Comite River Park Mountain Bike Trail, a tour on two wheels is a fun and easy way to experience the city.

No matter which of your favorite activities you choose, there's no shortage of space in Baton Rouge. Please practice social distancing whenever possible, and wear your mask while out in public. Baton Rouge is better experienced than explained, so come see for yourself!