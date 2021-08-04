United Airlines boosts travel to England with new daily flights from Houston

Summertime sees masses of Houstonians departing to cooler temps (Colorado, California) or south of the border. Now, jet setters can head to England, thanks to a major airline’s boost in flights across the bond.

United Airlines has increased service to London from Bush Intercontinental, the airline announced. The move comes with the England’s recent reopening to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S., which began August 2.

This month, United will boost service from Houston to London from five times weekly to daily. Those jumping on added legs can expect a second daily flight from Washington, D.C.

A quick search shows basic economy flights starting at $1,051 from Houston to London (Heathrow — LHR), up to $12,972 for a business class jaunt.

Importantly, those traveling to England must be fully vaccinated in the U.S. — with vaccines that have been approved by the FDA, per the airline. Travelers must also take a test before departure as well as a PCR test within the first two days of arrival.

Additionally, passengers vaccinated in the U.S. must complete a passenger locator form prior to traveling to England as well as provide proof of U.S. residency, a United press release adds.

To streamline the checklist process, United has introduced a unique “travel-ready center” online tool for passengers. Here, travelers can upload and store their COVID-19 test results and vaccination records directly through the airline's website and mobile app.

Global visitors should note that the airline has also increased flights to European destinations, including new routes to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Athens, Greece.