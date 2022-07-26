United Airlines kicks off new flights to powerhouse schools for serious Houston college football fans

As September nears, red-blooded (and orange-blooded and purple-and-gold-blooded) college football fans are prepping to travel to rep their alma mater. In fact, a new airline study finds that more than 80 percent of serious college football fans are likely to fly to see a game this season.

To fill the need for University of Texas Longhorns, Louisiana State University Tigers, and more who’re ready to jet to away games, United Airlines has added 120 new flights to its schedule and connections to more than 45 away games.

Collegiate powerhouse destinations include Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Michigan. Tickets are on sale now in the United app and United online.

Travelers can now add these as connectors or potential routes. Here are some highlights specifically for Houston-area fans, by game and new flight dates to nearby and schools with large groups of alumnae here:

September 10: University of Alabama at UT

Two direct, round-trip flights (September 9-11) between Austin and Birmingham, Alabama

September 17: University of Oklahoma at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Direct, round-trip flight (September 16-18) between Oklahoma City and Lincoln, Nebraska

October 8 University of Tennessee at LSU

Direct, round-trip flight (October 7-9) between Knoxville, Tennessee and Baton Rouge, Louisiana

November 5: University of Alabama at LSU

Round-trip, direct flight (November 4-6) between Birmingham and Baton Rouge

November 26: University of Notre Dame at University of Southern California

Direct, round-trip flight (November 25-27) between Los Angeles and South Bend, Indiana

“College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we’re making it easier than ever,” said Michael Weeks, United’s managing director of domestic schedule development and publication, in a statement. “We’re flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend, Columbus and Baton Rouge, and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams.”

Visit United online for a full list of new college powerhouse-bound flights and fares.