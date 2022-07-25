Your gateway to outdoor adventure and Texas charm is via a getaway to Bastrop County, which is located just a few miles southeast of Austin in the heart of the Lost Pines region.

Here are seven ways to maximize your time in this stunning section of the Hill Country.

1. Post up at a luxurious wilderness escape

The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa is situated on 405 acres on the Lower Colorado River and has all the amenities and attractions you could want, from horseback riding to biking, s’mores under the stars, and more.

A rejuvenating facial and massage at the Spa Django is also a must for some rest and recovery after all your time in the great outdoors.

2. Tee up and practice your swing

Bastrop County is home to three pristine golf courses with stunning views, including ColoVista, Pine Forest, and the award-winning Wolfdancer Golf Club located at the Hyatt Regency.

3. Zip line through loblolly pine trees

Change your point of view with a zipline excursion at the McKinney Roughs Nature Park, a 1,140-acre park with UTV tours, family nature quests, climbing walls, and much more.

4. Hike across two state parks

Hiking, camping, picnicking, swimming, biking, fishing, and geocaching — it’s all on the roster at Bastrop State Park and Buescher State Park, which are both beautiful spots in which to be outdoorsy.

5. Chill out on the water

The Colorado River meanders its way through the middle of the county and has two designated paddling trails and a scenic sandy area at the Bastrop County Nature Park. There are several local outfitters that have kayaks, canoes, and paddle-board rentals to get you launched into the slow-moving waters.

Lake Bastrop is 900 acres of family fun and water recreation, and it’s also fully stocked for fishing with catfish, crappie, perch, sunfish, carp, and largemouth bass.

Both the North Shore Park and South Shore Park have tent camping, cabins, airstreams, and RV campsites.

6. See the dinos

Go prehistoric at the Dinosaur Park, a family-friendly adventure with graveled and shaded walking trails featuring dinosaurs of all kinds and sizes hidden in the trees. There’s also a dig pit for younger children, along with an indoor visitor’s center and gift shop.

7. Hit the trail(s)

Explore the county’s numerous self-guided tours, where you can get a history lesson as you stroll through sidewalk medallions. Or follow the smoke signals to a tasty meal or two along the Barbeque Trail.

The Whiskey, Wine & Ale Trail will give you a taste of distilleries, and don’t miss the Texas Film Trail, where you’ll find 10 iconic filming locations from seven movies, including Hope Floats, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Transformers.

Bastrop County is the perfect getaway — without having to go too far away. For more trip inspiration, explore Bastrop County here.