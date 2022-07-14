About an hour northwest of San Antonio, in the beautiful Texas Hill Country, is a beacon of Western heritage and spirit: The Museum of Western Art.

Ensuring that the legend and the legacy of the American West lives on, the Kerrville museum impressively highlights notable Western art across 14,000 square feet of gallery space.

Boasting a permanent collection of more than 150 sculptures and 250 paintings from masters of the past — along with many authentic Western artifacts — the museum tells the story of the Wild West and the people who braved its challenges.

Special exhibits throughout the year also introduce the finest contemporary Western artists into the mix.

And there’s plenty for the young art appreciators, too, with the Journey West Children's Gallery that includes hands-on exhibits. Plus, don’t miss the award-winning museum store.

But there’s more to the Museum of Western Art than what graces its interior walls. Before you even walk through the doors, you’ll be greeted by heroic, larger-than-life bronze sculptures that take up residence across the manicured grounds.

And the museum’s hacienda-style structure is itself a fascinating work of art, having been designed by famed Texas architect O’Neil Ford with heavy timbers and rugged retaining walls of stacked limestone.

Come for the architecture, stay for the art — or vice versa. The Museum of Western Art is a solid pit stop when you’re journeying around the Texas Hill Country this summer. Learn more here.