Seeking an easy getaway for a nearby day-cation? Head to Mansfield, which is just south of Dallas-Fort Worth and packed full of activities.

Even easier is that the city has already programmed the trip for you, with a cool set of customized itineraries that are perfect for a few hours of exploring whether you're the outdoorsy type, the history buff, or the epicurean adventurer.

Here’s your to-do list:

Sip your way through local wine and beer hotspots

First order of business? Fuel up for your kegs-and-corks experience at Twisted Root Burger Co. or Del Toro BBQ, then grab a beer at Dirty Job Brewing in historic downtown Mansfield.

Poured Wine, Beer, and Bubbly checks the box on every sip with incredible wines from around the world and beers from local breweries — they also have a build-your-own flights option.

Speaking of vino, The Vault Mansfield has an impressive wine collection and an upscale dinner menu to end the day on a high note.

Take a point-by-point journey through gorgeous Oliver Nature Park

Oliver Nature Park has more than 80 acres of natural beauty to explore, including fishing ponds, scenic overlooks, a 1935 replica windmill, and an outdoor amphitheatre. The wildflower and bluebonnet patch is also a beautiful sight to behold.

Go on a history tour, dating back to Mansfield's founding

If you’re hungry for history, make lunch at MaryLou’s coffee and sandwich shop the first stop on your history tour. The cafe is in the beautifully restored J.H. Harrison home, originally built in 1915, and has all the Southern charm you could want — wraparound porch, included.

Then, start museum-hopping at the Man House Museum in the restored homestead of Mansfield founder Ralph Man. It offers visitors a glimpse into the life of Mansfield residents in the mid-19th century.

The Mansfield Historical Museum and Heritage Center also has a collection of clothing, furniture, period maps, photos, tools, and other artifacts.

You can acquire a piece of your own history at the Antique Mall of Mansfield, where more than 100 dealers have just about anything you could think of.

And don’t miss the Farr Best Theater. The intimate venue first opened in 1917 and now hosts concerts, movies, theatrical productions, lectures, dance performances, magic shows, and various community events.

Seek out an eclectic public art walk

From the Mansfield History mural to The LOT mural and the Bruce Lee mural, Mansfield has all the Instagrammable selfie art you could want to stop, see, and snap.

Then, channel your inner maker at Board & Brush Creative Studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, inspirational pieces of art. For a caffeine fix during your art day, Flying Squirrel Coffee Company has you covered.

And save the date for Mansfield Rocks 2022 on Sunday, July 3. It's a big and bold Independence Day celebration with fireworks, festivities, and more.

For more info and to see the full itineraries, head over to Visit Mansfield.