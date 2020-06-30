The big summer vacation is out, but that doesn't mean you can't have a great time closer to home. Four Seasons Hotel Houston is welcoming back guests with the debut of newly renovated guest rooms and enhanced health and safety measures.

Recharge and refresh with a residential retreat and enjoy the perks of vacation without traveling far. With a thoughtfully redesigned interior that reflects a modern Texas aesthetic, each new guest room provides a quiet escape so you can unwind and get back to basics.

Residential redesign

Immerse yourself in "Houston's living room" with the newly renovated guest rooms. Custom-made furniture and a color palette of soothing blues complemented by warm undertones of dark oak wood, rich saddle leather, and antique brass details create a refined Texas experience that feels like a home away from home.

So much room for activities

The new versatile design combines form and function for an enhanced experience. A multipurpose table can be used for dining or as a work station, and a chaise lounge and coffee table create a cozy nook to curl up with a book, all while taking in the sweeping views of downtown Houston through the bay window.

Meet MyBar

Be your own bartender with the new addition of MyBar, which lets you enjoy your favorite cocktail with endless customizable possibilities. It also features a selection of curated wines, spirits, and mixers along with a variety of elevated glassware. Indulge in an assortment of sweet and savory treats to satisfy a snack craving any time of day or night.

Room service

Turn your room into your own private dining room. Enjoy a sunrise breakfast spread or a late-night snack delivered directly to you. The Four Seasons app makes it easy for guests to view menus, place an order for in-room dining, and communicate directly with the hotel team for a seamless experience and contactless food and beverage delivery.

Netflix and chill

The newly redesigned guestrooms are complete with a custom media console fit with a 65-inch smart TV, giving you the ability to watch movies on-demand or connect to a personal Netflix account. Imagine watching the latest movie releases or binging your favorite series from the comfort of a signature Four Seasons bed while lounging in a plush robe. Complete the experience with your favorite refreshments — think soda, popcorn, and candy — delivered directly to your room.

Versatile accommodations

Just in time for summer, the newly renovated poolside cabana rooms are the perfect upgrade. Rosé all day or lounge al fresco on an exclusive patio with direct access to the pool deck from your room. For more versatility and comfort, the spacious executive suites feature a full-sized bedroom with a connected living space and a sliding door to create separation for more privacy.

Lead With Care

As the current COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the Four Seasons team recognizes that the expectations and needs of the hotel experience have changed, and may continue to change. Their goal is to instill the same level of trust and confidence in Four Seasons as ever before, and are proud to introduce Lead With Care, an enhanced global health and safety program which is being implemented at Four Seasons properties worldwide.

Combining public health expertise with access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other. Through their work with leading experts, Four Seasons is leveraging world-class, medical expertise to focus on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety, and employee training. For more information on Lead With Care, please see here.

For more information and to book the perfect summer staycation, check out the Residents Retreat Package and additional hotel offers.