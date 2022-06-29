Located smack-dab in between Waco and Austin, Temple brings together town and country. It features a historic downtown district with shopping, art, and entertainment, plus easy access to lakes, hiking, and parks.

But the town’s growing scene also boasts an impressive — and eclectic — mix of locally owned and operated dining destinations, where you can just as easily sidle up for some seriously good gourmet pizza with a side of live music as you can for a dressed-up dinner for two, or even a Mexican-Korean mash-up of flavors.

Go for the food and bevvies, stay for the vibe

Treno Pizzeria & Taproom serves up all the artisan, wood-fired pies you could want (try the Lord of the Rings with calamari, or the King Brisket) and the craft beers to go with them. They also have live music on their lawn space outside and a kids’ movie night each week.

Veteran-owned Fire Base Brewing Company offers a large selection of craft beers in a dynamic atmosphere with events and specials throughout the week, including open mic nights, food trucks, and live music.

Casual-cool hangout The Yard – Food Truck Plaza has a rotating list of mobile eateries throughout the year, along with local artists and music.

Find global flavors in the heart of Temple

Drawing inspiration from the owners' cultures and experiences, MexiKo Cafe pairs Mexican and Korean cuisines to create a unique assortment of dishes you didn't know you needed until now.

For authentic, straight-up Mexican cuisine, head to Tres Magueyes for everything from chile rellenos to carne asada, fajitas, enchiladas, and more.

La Dalat Vietnamese Cuisine is a traditional Vietnamese restaurant with fresh, authentic dishes such as phở, bánh mì, caramelized clay-pot catfish, and more.

Visit Ireland by way of O'Brien's Irish Pub. Yes, there are cheese curds and bangers and mash on the menu in addition to lots of beers on tap. The pub is housed in a 100-year-old building, which only adds to the charm.

If your tastebuds are primed for spice of another kind, look no further than Thai Cafe with its classic dishes and seafood specialties.

With a claim to fame as one of the only fine-dining Jamaican restaurants in Central Texas, Ras Kitchen takes its Caribbean-style cuisine seriously. From jerk chicken to brown-stew and curry, it’s all on the menu and made to order by Chef Ras.

For a hibachi experience, head to Nami Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar to enjoy authentic cuisine in a fun, unique environment.

Savor elevated fine dining

Cheeves Bros. Steak House is world renowned for its Prime steaks, an award-winning wine cellar, and impeccable service and style. Other menu favorites include truffle mac and cheese, firecracker shrimp, South African lobster tails, and Pontchartrain chicken.

Also bringing a delicious menu and an award-winning wine list to the table, Pignetti’s is in the business of creating an elegant dining scene. They also have special experiences every week, including a social night every Wednesday with wine and apps, and date night on Thursdays with more wine specials. For the foodies, Friday is osso bucco day — only 15 orders available! — and fresh lobster is available every first Friday.

Find a full list of delicious downtown places to savor here, including Bird Creek Burger Co.’s beef, lamb, bison, chicken, and black bean between-the-bun options, and PJ’s Tabletop Southern Cuisine’s comfort staples.

In between meals, find more to love

Only about 500 steps from The Yard - Food Truck Plaza, the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is a fascinating place to learn about what it was like to work and travel on the railroad, and it's housed in the historic Santa Fe Depot that dates to 1911.

Right in front of the museum is Santa Fe Plaza, a beautiful and expansive green space with an amphitheater and stage, fountains, and gazebo.

While downtown, you'll want to pop into the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center. The niche museum is behind a charming, mosaic-tiled 1931 storefront and brings Czech history and culture to life, with a special focus on the story of Czech immigrants in Texas from 1850 to the early 1900s.

For the littles, the Temple Children's Museum is an interactive place for learning and fun, with exhibits designed for children up to 8 years old. Plus, they host periodic summer camps.

For more to do — in downtown and beyond — head over to Discover Temple.