Nestled among the rolling green hills of Central Texas, the village of Salado has always been one of a kind.

Home to one of the first co-ed colleges in the United States and a stop on the historic Chisholm Trail, Salado has been inspiring others for generations.

Today, it is known as a haven for world-class artists, as well as a destination for those looking for a quiet respite with friendly small-town charm and an inspired list of things to do.

Embrace the weekend escape

Located on I-35, between Austin and Waco, Salado makes for an easy weekend (or mid-week) getaway.

And with one of Texas’ oldest hotels to its name — the Shady Villa Hotel — along with other historic inns, adorable bed-and-breakfasts, and midcentury mod lodging, you have your choice of cute and quirky places to call home for a few nights.

In addition to that storied hotel, you can also visit more than 40 other historical sites including the Salado Museum and College Park, along with several churches, cemeteries, and homes.

Get your artsy on

Salado may be a quiet respite away from big-city life, but it goes bold on art. Its impressive art scene means you could make your own blown-glass project, create pottery by hand or have a chat with renowned painters and sculptors in a local gallery.

There’s also public art dotted throughout town, including the Salado Sculpture Garden and Sirena’s Garden on Salado Creek.

Shop and savor

You don’t have to wander far in Salado to come across specialty boutiques with fashion, home decor, and more.

Hungry or thirsty? Check out the local wineries, a brewery, and a full range of dining options boasting everything from classic Texas barbecue and burgers to upscale bistros and more.

To discover more to love in Salado and see a list of upcoming events in town, head over to VisitSaladoTexas.com or download the Visit Salado Texas! mobile app.