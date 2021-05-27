Southwest Airlines helps Houstonians get away with cheap new Memorial Day fares

With locals — and indeed, the nation — ready to skip town, a Texas-based airline is launching cheap fares in advance of the long weekend.
Southwest Airlines has released a flurry of new Memorial Day fares, with prices starting at $49 each way.
Prices on Southwest.com are valid through June 10 at 11:59 pm throughout the continental U.S. (Prices for inter-island Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel are valid August 17 through November 5.Travel from the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid August 9 through November 5.)
Here in Houston, Southwest offers one-way options from Bush InterContinental, including:
- Dallas-Fort Worth: $49
- New Orleans: $67
- Nashville, Tennessee: $89
- Denver, Colorado: $116
- Orlando, Florida: $121
- Chicago (Midway): $121
- Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte, Colorado): $125
- Bozeman/Yellowstone, Montana: $146
- Boston (Logan): $157
- San Francisco: $157
- Seattle: $157
Meanwhile, Southwest’s service from Hobby includes:
- Dallas (Love Field): $49
- Memphis, Tennessee: $67
- New Orleans: $67
- Nashville, Tennessee: $89
- Charleston, South Carolina: $110
- Orlando, Florida: $121
- Steamboat Springs, Colorado: $136
- San Diego, California: $137
- San Francisco: $157
- San Juan, Puerto Rico: $177
As is the way with Southwest, bags fly free. More information on rates and restrictions on Memorial Day travel can be found online.
Additionally, in April, the Dallas-based airline announced a return to direct flights to Costa Rica, beginning June 21, according to the Dallas-based airline. Specifically, the jaunts will head to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), and the capital region, San Jose (SJO).