Southwest Airlines helps Houstonians get away with cheap new Memorial Day fares

With locals — and indeed, the nation — ready to skip town, a Texas-based airline is launching cheap fares in advance of the long weekend.

Southwest Airlines has released a flurry of new Memorial Day fares, with prices starting at $49 each way.

Prices on Southwest.com are valid through June 10 at 11:59 pm throughout the continental U.S. (Prices for inter-island Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel are valid August 17 through November 5.Travel from the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid August 9 through November 5.)

Here in Houston, Southwest offers one-way options from Bush InterContinental, including:

Dallas-Fort Worth: $49

New Orleans: $67

Nashville, Tennessee: $89

Denver, Colorado: $116

Orlando, Florida: $121

Chicago (Midway): $121

Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte, Colorado): $125

Bozeman/Yellowstone, Montana: $146

Boston (Logan): $157

San Francisco: $157

Seattle: $157

Meanwhile, Southwest’s service from Hobby includes:

Dallas (Love Field): $49

Memphis, Tennessee: $67

New Orleans: $67

Nashville, Tennessee: $89

Charleston, South Carolina: $110

Orlando, Florida: $121

Steamboat Springs, Colorado: $136

San Diego, California: $137

San Francisco: $157

San Juan, Puerto Rico: $177

As is the way with Southwest, bags fly free. More information on rates and restrictions on Memorial Day travel can be found online.

Additionally, in April, the Dallas-based airline announced a return to direct flights to Costa Rica, beginning June 21, according to the Dallas-based airline. Specifically, the jaunts will head to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), and the capital region, San Jose (SJO).